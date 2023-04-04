Lions issue statement on Simon Fraser University football program

VANCOUVER — In response to the news on Tuesday that Simon Fraser University has shut down its football program, the BC Lions have issued the following statement:

“The BC Lions are deeply saddened and disappointed to hear the news about Simon Fraser University’s football program. Today’s news impacts several dedicated individuals, in particular the student-athletes, coaches, staff, countless volunteers, parents and, of course, alumni, who tirelessly dedicated themselves to the SFU program. The long and rich history included a very proud chapter that highlights its bond with our team and league. Lui Passaglia, Rick Klassen, Nick Hebeler, Glen Jackson, Sean Millington and Angus Reid are just a few of the greats who came through SFU, building a tradition that continues today with current Lions Michael Couture and Jordan Herdman-Reed. The BC Lions will continue to do everything we can to support amateur football at all levels in this province.”

Per CFL senior director of game information and statistics Steve Daniel, Simon Fraser has 217 CFL draftees, the most of any school in draft history. The school has supplied the league with 143 players through its history.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie lamented the loss of the program and its longstanding ties to the league.