Riders, Schaffer-Baker agree to two-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Schaffer-Baker (6’4-205) extends his stay in Riderville through 2025 after coming off a sensational sophomore season in Green and White. The 24-year-old set new career highs across the board with 68 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns. A dynamic player with the ball in his hands, Schaffer-Baker earned an eye-popping 412 yards after catch and finished the season 11th in the CFL and second out of all Canadian wideouts in receiving yards.

RELATED

» BUY TICKETS: Touchdown Atlantic tickets on sale now

» Headed to TDA? Get all of the info you need here

» Vanstone: Alford finds his fit in Saskatchewan

The Mississauga native recorded five catches for 170 yards and a touchdown in a Week 12 victory over the BC Lions and three catches for 110 yards in Week 17 against the Blue Bombers. Additionally, Schaffer-Baker had three more games with 90+ receiving yards. The 24-year-old also contributed to the run game, taking 13 handoffs for 74 yards. He was the Roughriders’ nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022 and Most Outstanding Rookie in 2021.

Schaffer-Baker was selected by the Roughriders in the fourth round, 30th overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft and first drew into the line-up in Week 3 of the 2021 season. He played all 12 of the remaining regular season games and caught 45 receptions for 550 yards, tallied two touchdowns and held a 13.6 yards per catch average. He added another 43 yards and one touchdown in the post-season.

Prior to the Riders, the fan favourite receiver spent four collegiate seasons at the University of Guelph. He played 28 games as a Gryphon recording 95 receptions for 1,544 yards and eight touchdowns. He impressed at the 2019 East-West Bowl where he led all receivers with five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.