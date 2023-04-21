Stamps ink veteran DB Nick Taylor

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Nick Taylor.

The five-foot-nine, 181-pound Miami native is a veteran of 72 career regular-season and post-season games in the CFL and was part of a pair of Grey Cup-winning teams with Winnipeg in 2019 and 2021.

Taylor started his CFL career with Ottawa in 2016 and has also played for Edmonton and Winnipeg. In 64 career regular-season contests, he has recorded 188 defensive tackles including four tackles for loss, five special-teams stops, one sack, 19 knockdowns, two forced fumbles and five interceptions including two pick-sixes.

He has also dressed for six post-season games and amassed 19 tackles and one interception.

“I’ve always respected the way Nick plays the game,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s a welcome addition to the Red and White.”

In 2022, Taylor played 13 games for the Blue Bombers and recorded 44 defensive tackles and two special-teams stops. He set a single-season career high with three interceptions and also had one knockdown and one punt return for four yards. He suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 14.

“The opportunity to be able to join a great organization like Calgary was one I couldn’t pass up,” said Taylor. “I’m just excited to help win a championship, get to camp and meet the guys, coaches and fans.

“Health-wise, I’m feeling tremendous. I’ve been working out fully since March with no limitations so I couldn’t be more ready to go and again prove myself as one of better DBs in the league.”

Prior to coming to Canada, Taylor spent time with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and the Arena Football League’s Orlando Predators.

Taylor did not play college football. Instead, he was a point guard at Florida International University where he played 74 games and made 28 starts for the Panthers.