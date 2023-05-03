Argos sign American RB Deonta McMahon

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American RB Deonta McMahon.

McMahon, 23, played three seasons at McNeese State (2020-2022) and over the course of 27 games rushed for 2,155 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching 57 passes for 519 yards and another two majors. The five-foot-nine, 185-pound Florida native was first-team All-Conference in 2022, offensive player of the year and a nominee for the Walter Payton Award, after rushing for a career-high 1,408 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The running back was Second-Team All-Conference in 2021. McMahon started his collegiate career at Butte College where he was an All-American after rushing for 1,214 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman.