Ticats release Bralon Addison, two others

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that they have released American wide receiver Bralon Addison, alongside 2021 first overall CFL Draft pick, fullback Jake Burt and National defensive back Zach Herzog.

Addison, 29, spent four seasons (2018-2022) in Hamilton, amassing over 2,013 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over 31 games. The five-foot-nine, 197 pound receiver was named a CFL All-Star in 2019 after finishing the season with 1,236 receiving yards — good for fifth most across the league — and seven touchdowns.

RELATED

» Five Things to Know: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

» Ticats sign three more, including WR Jon’Vea Johnson

» Play CFL Preseason Futures and test your knowledge of the CFL!

The Ticats also announced they have signed five players, including running back Devontae Dean, offensive lineman Jordan Boatman, placekicker Ethan Ratke, National offensive lineman Ben Koczwara and Global linebacker Penei Pavihi.

Dean, 24, most recently played 10 games in his lone season at Arkansas State University (2022), registering 116 carries for 750 yards with three rushing touchdowns. The six-foot, 225-pound native of West Memphis, Arkansas began his collegiate at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where he played 24 games over three seasons (2018-2021), registering 336 carries for 1,384 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Boatman, 23, most recently seven games in his lone season at Sam Houston State University (2022). The six-foot-six, 310-pound native of The Woodlands, TX began his football career at the University of Houston where he played 26 games over four seasons (2018-2021), where he spent most of his time at right tackle.

Ratke, 25, played 58 games over five seasons at James Madison University (2017-2021), converting 101 of 117 field goal attempts (86.3%), with a career long of 48 yards. The five-foot-ten, 186-pound native of Mechanicsville, VA is the NCAA all-time leader in career field goals (101) and scoring by a kicker (542).

Koczwara, 26, most recently spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2022) and the Toronto Argonauts (2021). The six-foot-three, 305-pound native of London, Ont. played 36 games over five seasons at the University of Waterloo (2014-2019). Koczwara also spent time on his alma mater’s coaching staff in 2019 and 2021.

Pavihi, 24, was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the first round, fourth overall in the 2023 CFL Global Draft. The six-foot-three, 245-pound native of Tafuna, American Samoa played 60 games over five seasons at the University of Hawai’i (2017-2022), registering 233 total tackles with 20 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, six pass deflections and two interceptions. He posted a career high 10 tackles on October 8, 2022 at San Diego State.