Ticats sign three more, including WR Jon’Vea Johnson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday they have signed three players including American receivers Jon’Vea Johnson and Justin McGriff and National linebacker Dyton Blackett.

Johnson, 27, most recently spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2022). Prior to that, the six-feet, 190-pound native of Gary, Indiana spent time in the National Football with the Dallas Cowboys (2019-2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), and Chicago Bears (2021). Johnson played 51 games over four seasons at the University of Toledo (2015-2018) recording 120 receptions for a total of 2,186 yards and 24 touchdowns. His 24 career touchdown receptions ranks fourth all-time in Rocket’s history.

RELATED

» Ticats sign 2022 Global Draft pick Bailey Flint, three others

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Play CFL Preseason Futures and test your knowledge of the CFL!

McGriff, 22, played 33 games over three seasons (2020-2022) at Utah State University. The six-foot-six, 215-pound native of Tampa, Florida recorded 80 receptions for a total of 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Aggies. McGriff is just the 37th player in Utah State history to have over 1,000 career receiving yards.

Blackett, 23, played 22 games over five seasons at St. Francis Xavier University (2018-2023). The six-foot-four, 227-pound native of Canning, Nova Scotia recorded 49 total tackles, including four sacks, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and two pass break-ups. Blackett helped the X-Men win the 2022 Loney Bowl.

The team also announced that National offensive lineman Alex Fontana has been released.