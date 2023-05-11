Riders sign American offensive lineman Phil Saleh

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Phil Saleh, the team announced on Thursday.

Saleh, six-foot-four and 302 pounds, played five collegiate seasons (2018-22) at Fordham University. In the 2022 season, Saleh helped the Rams offence score an average of 49.5 points and 413.8 passing yards per game, the best marks in the Patriot League.

RELATED

In his last two seasons, the 23-year-old played right tackle on an offensive line that led the conference in fewest sacks allowed and from 2019 to 2022, led the league in total offensive yards per game.

The Illinois native is a three-time First-Team All-Patriot League offensive lineman (2020-22) and earned Second-Team honours in 2019.