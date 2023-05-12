REDBLACKS offence boosted by Acklin, Ruby extensions

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have locked up a pair of star players, signing American receiver Jaelon Acklin and National offensive lineman Jacob Ruby to contract extensions through the 2024 CFL season, the team announced on Friday.

“Jaelon has proven to be a playmaker in this league who is extremely productive. To get a two-time division All-Star under contract for a longer period was important to us. We are excited to see his commitment to our team and our city continue for a couple more years,” said REDBLACKS’ general manager Shawn Burke.

“Jacob has established himself as a leader in our locker room who plays at a high level. Continuity on the offensive line is extremely important and his signing gives us that. We thank him and his entire family for their commitment to our organization and our community.”

Acklin, 27, enters his fourth CFL season and second with the REDBLACKS after enjoying a year of career highs in 2022. The Mountain View, MO native appeared in 15 games, making 75 catches for 1,169 receiving yards, 380 YAC, and a pair of touchdowns. Acklin was twice recognized by the league for his outstanding play, earning top performer honours for the month of July and for Week 13.

“I love the city, the people, the environment,” said Acklin. “Nothing brings me more joy than running into a REDBLACKS fan and just talking to them or taking pictures. I want to win for the City of Ottawa, because they deserve it. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

Through 46 career games — split between the REDBLACKS and Hamilton Tiger-Cats — Acklin has earned a total of 183 receptions for 2,555 receiving yards, 771 YAC and nine touchdowns. A product of Western Illinois, he arrived in Ottawa via free agency on Feb. 9, 2022.

Ruby, 30, is heading into his eighth CFL season and his second with the REDBLACKS. The London, Ont. native appeared in all 18 games during the 2022 campaign, earning East Division All-Star honours as part of a rebuilt REDBLACKS offensive line.

“I’m extremely excited to be staying in Ottawa. We have unfinished business here and I wanted to be a part of bringing a lot of success back to this franchise,” said Ruby. “The people we have in this organization made this decision extremely easy and I am fired up about continuing to work with them. There’s nowhere else my family and I wanted to be. We love wearing Red and Black!”

Drafted eighth overall by the Montreal Alouettes in 2015, Ruby has suited up in 81 CFL games, split between Montreal, Edmonton, and Ottawa.