Injury Reports June 12, 2023

Stamps, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Statz sits for Sunday walkthrough

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Thursday at TD Place.

The Stamps held a walkthrough on Sunday, with defensive backs Natrell Jamerson (knee) and Nick Statz (foot) and linebacker Silas Stewart (toe) all sitting out.

The REDBLACKS did not practice on Sunday, having played their season opener against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Caleb Benenoch OL Arm Full
Ka’Deem Carey RB Toe DNP
Malik Henry WR Knee Limited
Natrell Jamerson DB Knee DNP
Rysen John WR Healthy scratch Full
Dedrick Mills RB Healthy scratch Full
Nick Statz DB Foot DNP
Silas Stewart LB Toe DNP
Hugh Thornton OL Ankle Limited
Zack Williams OL Arm Full

 

