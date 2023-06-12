Stamps, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Statz sits for Sunday walkthrough

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Thursday at TD Place.

The Stamps held a walkthrough on Sunday, with defensive backs Natrell Jamerson (knee) and Nick Statz (foot) and linebacker Silas Stewart (toe) all sitting out.

The REDBLACKS did not practice on Sunday, having played their season opener against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.