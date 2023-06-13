Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 13, 2023

Bombers, Riders Injury Reports: Schoen, Walker sit out Tuesday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Blue Bombers were without five players on Tuesday, including receiver Dalton Schoen (ankle), defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (calf) and fullback Mike Miller (shoulder). Running back Brady Oliveira (hip) was limited.

In Regina, offensive lineman Phillip Blake (chest), defensive back Nick Marshall (shoulder) and receiver Derel Walker (knee) were among the five players that didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Mike Miller FB Shoulder DNP
Brady Oliveira RB Hip Limited
Dalton Schoen WR Ankle DNP
Tui Eli OL Lower Leg DNP
Cam Lawson DL Knee DNP
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Calf DNP

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Kaare Vedvik P Hip DNP
Philip Blake OL Chest DNP
Nick Marshall DB Shoulder DNP
Rolan Milligan DB Hand Limited
Derel Walker WR Knee DNP
Sam Emilus WR Shoulder DNP
Jake Dolegala QB Healthy Scratch Full

 

