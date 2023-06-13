Bombers, Riders Injury Reports: Schoen, Walker sit out Tuesday

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at Mosaic Stadium.
The Blue Bombers were without five players on Tuesday, including receiver Dalton Schoen (ankle), defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (calf) and fullback Mike Miller (shoulder). Running back Brady Oliveira (hip) was limited.
In Regina, offensive lineman Phillip Blake (chest), defensive back Nick Marshall (shoulder) and receiver Derel Walker (knee) were among the five players that didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice.
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Mike Miller
|FB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Brady Oliveira
|RB
|Hip
|Limited
|Dalton Schoen
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Tui Eli
|OL
|Lower Leg
|DNP
|Cam Lawson
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Jackson Jeffcoat
|DL
|Calf
|DNP
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Kaare Vedvik
|P
|Hip
|DNP
|Philip Blake
|OL
|Chest
|DNP
|Nick Marshall
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Rolan Milligan
|DB
|Hand
|Limited
|Derel Walker
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Sam Emilus
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Jake Dolegala
|QB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full