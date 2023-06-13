Bombers, Riders Injury Reports: Schoen, Walker sit out Tuesday

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Blue Bombers were without five players on Tuesday, including receiver Dalton Schoen (ankle), defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (calf) and fullback Mike Miller (shoulder). Running back Brady Oliveira (hip) was limited.

In Regina, offensive lineman Phillip Blake (chest), defensive back Nick Marshall (shoulder) and receiver Derel Walker (knee) were among the five players that didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status Mike Miller FB Shoulder DNP Brady Oliveira RB Hip Limited Dalton Schoen WR Ankle DNP Tui Eli OL Lower Leg DNP Cam Lawson DL Knee DNP Jackson Jeffcoat DL Calf DNP