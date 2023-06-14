CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 2

TORONTO — The second week of the 2023 CFL season is upcoming with four exciting matchups for fans to enjoy.

Things start in the nation’s capital on Thursday night as the Ottawa REDBLACKS play host to the Calgary Stampeders. Ottawa, 0-1, will once again turn to Nick Arbuckle to lead the offence while the defence will look to have a repeat of their Week 1 six-sack effort against the Alouettes. Calgary, also 0-1 to start the campaign, will be without star running back Ka’Deem Carey as they head out on the road for the first time this year.

Friday night’s contest is an early-season matchup between heated rivals. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers head to Saskatchewan to take on the Riders as two 1-0 teams battle at Mosaic Stadium. Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros was in mid-season form last week, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, and will look to keep that rolling this weekend in enemy territory. The Roughriders are surely proud of the defensive effort they had last week against the Elks, including a massive goal line stand late in the fourth quarter, and will look to shut down Collaros and the Winnipeg offence.

BC then plays host to the Elks as the Lions enjoy their first game at BC Place of the young season. Vernon Adams Jr. and co. looked good in their contest last week as they improved to 1-0 with a win over Calgary. Can they do it again at home against the Elks? Chris Jones’ team will hope not as they eye improving to .500 this week with a win.

And finally, things end in Toronto as the reigning Grey Cup Champion Argonauts host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. It’s Chad Kelly‘s team moving forward in Toronto as his team begins the quest to defend their championship title in their first game of the year after a Week 1 bye. Hamilton scored on special teams and defence in their loss to the Bombers last week and will look to continue their three-phase success in their rival’s backyard.

» Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Calgary at Ottawa

» Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Edmonton at BC

» Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Toronto

TITLE DEFENCE OPENS

On Sunday against Hamilton, the Argonauts will begin their 150 th year in Canadian Football.

year in Canadian Football. The reigning Grey Cup champions will raise their championship banner prior to the game.

Entering his third season as head coach, Ryan Dinwiddie owns a record of 20-12 (.625). He is 6-2 versus the Tiger-Cats, including an undefeated 4-0 at BMO Field.

The Argos are looking for a third straight division title – a feat they have only achieved twice in the past century (1982-84 and 1920-22).

Chad Kelly will be making his second career start.

CFL All-Star and 2022 league leader in interceptions, Jamal Peters, has returned to the team.

The Argonauts have a league-low six first-year players, including two QBs in Cameron Dukes and Bryan Scott.

GOIN’ BUCK WILD

Last week, the Elks’ prized acquisition, Eugene Lewis, registered his 15 th career 100+ yard game.

career 100+ yard game. His 102-yard touchdown was the longest since Vidal Hazelton’s 108-yard effort in 2017.

The last four 100+ yard touchdown receptions have been by Edmonton players: Geno Lewis | 2023 | 102 yards Derel Walker | 2018 | 101 yards Vidal Hazelton | 2017| 108 yards Derel Walker | 2016 | 104 yards



IN IT TO WIN IT

With Winnipeg’s victory last week, Mike O’Shea moved into a tie for 13 th on the all-time wins list alongside Jack Gotta (83). His next victory will move him into a tie for 12 th with Tom Higgins.

on the all-time wins list alongside Jack Gotta (83). His next victory will move him into a tie for 12 with Tom Higgins. Montreal’s victory over Ottawa was Jason Maas’s 40 th coaching victory.

coaching victory. Career victories by the current head coaches: Mike O’Shea | 83 Dave Dickenson | 73 Rick Campbell | 62 Chris Jones | 57 Jason Maas | 40 Orlondo Steinauer | 31 Craig Dickenson | 29 Ryan Dinwiddie | 20 Bob Dyce | 4



