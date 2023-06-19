Als, Ticats Injury Reports: Exumé full, Davis limited on Monday

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at Tim Hortons Field.

Defensive back Kerfalla Exumé (shoulder) practiced fully for the Als on Sunday and Monday, while offensive lineman Patrick Davis (lower leg) was limited on both days.

The Ticats didn’t practice on Monday after playing on Sunday night against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field.