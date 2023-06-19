Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports June 19, 2023

Als, Ticats Injury Reports: Exumé full, Davis limited on Monday

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at Tim Hortons Field.

Defensive back Kerfalla Exumé (shoulder) practiced fully for the Als on Sunday and Monday, while offensive lineman Patrick Davis (lower leg) was limited on both days.

The Ticats didn’t practice on Monday after playing on Sunday night against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE WED Game Status
Patrick Davis OL Lower Leg Limited Limited
Kerfalla Exumé DB Shoulder Full Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!