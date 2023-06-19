Lions, Bombers Injury Reports: Rhymes, Schoen miss Mon. practice

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Thursday night at IG Field.

The Lions began their week without star wide receiver Dominique Rhymes (foot) taking part. Wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) was back on the field on Monday as a full participant, after missing last week’s game.

In Winnipeg, the Bombers were without six players on Monday, including running back Brady Oliveira (thorax), wide receiver Dalton Schoen (hip) and defensive backs Alden Darby (illness) and Demario Houston (not injury related).

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status Siriman Bagayogo DB Healthy Scratch Full Francis Bemiy DL Healthy Scratch Full Mike Jones DB Healthy Scratch Full Dominique Rhymes WR Foot DNP Max Rouyer LB Healthy Scratch Full Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full Lucky Whitehead WR Hamstring Full