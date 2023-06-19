Lions, Bombers Injury Reports: Rhymes, Schoen miss Mon. practice

- News
TORONTO — The BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Thursday night at IG Field.
The Lions began their week without star wide receiver Dominique Rhymes (foot) taking part. Wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) was back on the field on Monday as a full participant, after missing last week’s game.
In Winnipeg, the Bombers were without six players on Monday, including running back Brady Oliveira (thorax), wide receiver Dalton Schoen (hip) and defensive backs Alden Darby (illness) and Demario Houston (not injury related).
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|Siriman Bagayogo
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Francis Bemiy
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Mike Jones
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Dominique Rhymes
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|Max Rouyer
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Lucky Whitehead
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Brady Oliveira
|RB
|Thorax
|DNP
|Dalton Schoen
|WR
|Hip
|DNP
|Tui Eli
|OL
|Lower leg
|DNP
|Alden Darby
|DB
|Illness
|DNP
|Demario Houston
|DB
|Not injury related
|DNP
|Cam Lawson
|DL
|Knee
|DNP