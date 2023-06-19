Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 19, 2023

Lions, Bombers Injury Reports: Rhymes, Schoen miss Mon. practice

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Thursday night at IG Field.

The Lions began their week without star wide receiver Dominique Rhymes (foot) taking part. Wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) was back on the field on Monday as a full participant, after missing last week’s game.

In Winnipeg, the Bombers were without six players on Monday, including running back Brady Oliveira (thorax), wide receiver Dalton Schoen (hip) and defensive backs Alden Darby (illness) and Demario Houston (not injury related).

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES Game Status
Siriman Bagayogo DB Healthy Scratch Full    
Francis Bemiy DL Healthy Scratch Full    
Mike Jones DB Healthy Scratch Full    
Dominique Rhymes WR Foot DNP    
Max Rouyer LB Healthy Scratch Full    
Chris Schleuger OL Healthy Scratch Full    
Lucky Whitehead WR Hamstring Full

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE Game Status
Brady Oliveira RB Thorax DNP
Dalton Schoen WR Hip DNP
Tui Eli OL Lower leg DNP
Alden Darby DB Illness DNP
Demario Houston DB Not injury related DNP
Cam Lawson DL Knee DNP

