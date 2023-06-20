Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 20, 2023

Riders, Stamps Injury Reports: Henry, Begelton miss Tue. practice

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night at McMahon Stadium.

The Stamps were without four players for Tuesdays’ practice, including wide receivers Reggie Begelton (rib) and Malik Henry (chest), and defensive back Titus Wall (hamstring).

Nine players sat out practice for the Riders on Tuesday, including defensive backs Rolan Milligan Jr. (back) and Jayden Dalke (back), wide receiver Juwan Brescacin (shoulder), running back Frankie Hickson (shoulder) and defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (foot). Punter Kaare Vedvik (r-hip) was limited.

 

Calgary Stampeders Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status
Reggie Begelton WR Rib DNP      
Jamal Campbell OL Healthy Scratch Full
Malik Henry  WR Chest DNP
Natrell Jamerson DB Knee Full
Rysen John WR Healthy Scratch Full
Nick Statz DB Foot Limited
Shaquille St-Lot DB Hamstring DNP
Hugh Thornton OL Ankle Full
James Vaughters DL Lower Leg Limited
Titus Wall DB Hamstring DNP

 

Saskatchewan Roughriders Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status
Kaare Vedvik P R-Hip Limited      
Nic Marshall DB Shoulder Full
Derrick Moncrief LB Shoulder Full
Miles Brown DL Healthy Scratch Full
Nicholas Dheilly DL Head DNP
Lake Korte-Moore DL Hamstring DNP
Albert Awachie FB Hamstring DNP
Frankie Hickson RB Shoulder DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Foot DNP
Juwan Brescacin WR Shoulder DNP
DeMarcus Christmas DL Knee DNP
Jayden Dalke DB Back DNP
Rolan Milligan Jr. DB Back DNP

 

