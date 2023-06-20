Riders, Stamps Injury Reports: Henry, Begelton miss Tue. practice

- News
TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night at McMahon Stadium.
The Stamps were without four players for Tuesdays’ practice, including wide receivers Reggie Begelton (rib) and Malik Henry (chest), and defensive back Titus Wall (hamstring).
Nine players sat out practice for the Riders on Tuesday, including defensive backs Rolan Milligan Jr. (back) and Jayden Dalke (back), wide receiver Juwan Brescacin (shoulder), running back Frankie Hickson (shoulder) and defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (foot). Punter Kaare Vedvik (r-hip) was limited.
|Calgary Stampeders
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|Reggie Begelton
|WR
|Rib
|DNP
|Jamal Campbell
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Malik Henry
|WR
|Chest
|DNP
|Natrell Jamerson
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Rysen John
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Nick Statz
|DB
|Foot
|Limited
|Shaquille St-Lot
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Hugh Thornton
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|James Vaughters
|DL
|Lower Leg
|Limited
|Titus Wall
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|Kaare Vedvik
|P
|R-Hip
|Limited
|Nic Marshall
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Derrick Moncrief
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Miles Brown
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Nicholas Dheilly
|DL
|Head
|DNP
|Lake Korte-Moore
|DL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Albert Awachie
|FB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Frankie Hickson
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Anthony Lanier II
|DL
|Foot
|DNP
|Juwan Brescacin
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DeMarcus Christmas
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Jayden Dalke
|DB
|Back
|DNP
|Rolan Milligan Jr.
|DB
|Back
|DNP