Riders bring back DB Kosi Onyeka, sign LB Brian Harelimana

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Kosi Onyeka and National linebacker Brian Harelimana, the team announced on Wednesday.

Onyeka (six-foot, 195-pounds) returns to the Riders after attending training camp with the club earlier this season. The 23-year-old saw action in eight games for the Riders last season, recording one defensive tackle and one special teams tackle.

Onyeka played three collegiate seasons and 25 games with the Guelph Gryphons. He registered 64 career defensive tackles, three-and-a-half tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and three pass breakups. He also rushed the ball once for 12 yards and returned two punts. Onyeka’s best season came in 2021, where he earned 33 tackles, one-and-a-half tackles for loss, his first career interception and two pass breakups.

Harelimana (six-foot-two, 228 pounds) was selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the fourth round, 33rd overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft. He played in 27 games for the Alouettes, recording 14 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

The 27-year-old played four collegiate seasons (2016-2019) at the Université de Montréal, earning First-Team RESQ honours from 2017 to 2019. The former Carabin was named a U SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian in 2018 and a Second-Team All-Canadian in 2019.