Elks, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Masoli limited on Monday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at TD Place.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (knee) was limited on Monday for the REDBLACKS. Ottawa missed fullback Anthony Gosselin (ribs), defensive backs Cariel Brooks (foot) and Sherrod Baltimore (knee), wide receiver/returner DeVonte Dedmon (hamstring) and running back Devonte Williams (shoulder) in their first practice session of the week.

The Elks didn’t practice on Monday after playing on Sunday against the Toronto Argonauts at Commonwealth Stadium.