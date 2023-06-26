Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 26, 2023

Elks, REDBLACKS Injury Reports: Masoli limited on Monday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Ottawa REDBLACKS have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at TD Place.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (knee) was limited on Monday for the REDBLACKS. Ottawa missed fullback Anthony Gosselin (ribs), defensive backs Cariel Brooks (foot) and Sherrod Baltimore (knee), wide receiver/returner DeVonte Dedmon (hamstring) and running back Devonte Williams (shoulder) in their first practice session of the week.

The Elks didn’t practice on Monday after playing on Sunday against the Toronto Argonauts at Commonwealth Stadium.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Jeremiah Masoli QB Knee Limited
Ante Milanovic-Litre RB Ankle Full
Anthony Gosselin FB Ribs DNP
Siaosi Mariner WR Hamstring Limited
Dontae Bull OL Leg Full
Sherrod Baltimore DB Knee DNP
DeVonte Dedmon WR Shoulder DNP
Devonte Williams RB Hamstring DNP
Cariel Brooks DB Foot DNP
Chizi Umunakwe LB Shoulder Limited

 

 

