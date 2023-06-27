Bombers, Als Injury Reports: Oliveira, Schoen miss Tue. practice

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

In Winnipeg, the Bombers opened their week of practice without wide receiver Dalton Schoen (hip), running back Brady Oliveira (thorax) and defensive back Desmond Lawrence (knee).

For the Alouettes, offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage (back) and linebacker Avery Ellis (arm) practiced in a limited capacity and wide receiver Keshunn Abram (knee) did not participate on Monday.