Injury Reports June 27, 2023

Bombers, Als Injury Reports: Oliveira, Schoen miss Tue. practice

Daniel Crump/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

In Winnipeg, the Bombers opened their week of practice without wide receiver Dalton Schoen (hip), running back Brady Oliveira (thorax) and defensive back Desmond Lawrence (knee).

For the Alouettes, offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage (back) and linebacker Avery Ellis (arm) practiced in a limited capacity and wide receiver Keshunn Abram (knee) did not participate on Monday.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Brady Oliveira RB Thorax DNP
Dalton Schoen WR Hip DNP
Tui Eli OL Lower Leg Full
Desmond Lawrence DB Knee DNP
Demerio Houston DB Not Injury Related Full
Cam Lawson DL Knee Full
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Calf Full

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU FRI Game Status
Patrick Davis OL Lower Leg Full
Kerfalla Exume DB Shoulder Full
Bryce Notree LB Healthy Scratch Full
Walter Fletcher RB Healthy Scratch Full
Nick Heninger DL Healthy Scratch Full
Pier-Olivier Lestage OL Back Limited
Avery Williams LB Arm Limited
Keshunn Abram WR Knee DNP

 

