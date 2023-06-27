Bombers, Als Injury Reports: Oliveira, Schoen miss Tue. practice

- News
TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their game on Saturday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.
In Winnipeg, the Bombers opened their week of practice without wide receiver Dalton Schoen (hip), running back Brady Oliveira (thorax) and defensive back Desmond Lawrence (knee).
For the Alouettes, offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage (back) and linebacker Avery Ellis (arm) practiced in a limited capacity and wide receiver Keshunn Abram (knee) did not participate on Monday.
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Brady Oliveira
|RB
|Thorax
|DNP
|Dalton Schoen
|WR
|Hip
|DNP
|Tui Eli
|OL
|Lower Leg
|Full
|Desmond Lawrence
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Demerio Houston
|DB
|Not Injury Related
|Full
|Cam Lawson
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Jackson Jeffcoat
|DL
|Calf
|Full
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Patrick Davis
|OL
|Lower Leg
|Full
|Kerfalla Exume
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Bryce Notree
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Walter Fletcher
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Nick Heninger
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Pier-Olivier Lestage
|OL
|Back
|Limited
|Avery Williams
|LB
|Arm
|Limited
|Keshunn Abram
|WR
|Knee
|DNP