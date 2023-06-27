Lions add American RB Shaun Shivers, release RB Antonio Williams

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the addition of American running back Shaun Shivers to the practice roster.

Shivers (five-foot-seven, 185 pounds) attended rookie mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks in May after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native suited up in 43 games at Auburn from 2018-2021, racking up 1,020 yards and eight touchdowns on 201 total carries and adding 38 receptions for 211 yards and one major.

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Making a statement

» Power Rankings: A new world order

» Landry’s five takeaways from Week 3

» Visit the Game Zone and play Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch



As a freshman, Shivers helped the Tigers take down Purdue in the Music City Bowl while rushing for 33 yards in the 63-14 victory.

He then transferred to Indiana for his senior year and would rush 592 yards and six touchdowns on 143 total carries while hauling in 22 receptions for 128 yards and one major across 12 games.

In addition, the team also announced the release of American running back Antonio Williams.

The Lions travel to Toronto take on the Argonauts on Monday, July 3, in a battle of two undefeated squads.