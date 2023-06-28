Player Grades powered by PFF: Who stood out in Week 3?

TORONTO — Week 3 of the CFL has come and gone and it’s time to look at who performed the best at every position, according to PFF’s Player Grades.

Montreal Alouettes’ quarterback Cody Fajardo completed 76 per cent of his passes with 11.7 yards per attempt to earn the highest passing grade of Week 3 (91.5).

Fajardo had the help of Als’ receiver Kaion Julien-Grant who caught six passes for 94 yards – 44 of them after the catch – to earn the highest receiving grade of the week (76.7).

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ running back Jamal Morrow forced 11 missed tackles on 22 rushes for 133 yards and finished with the highest rushing grade of Week 3 (81.1).

Toronto Argonauts defensive back Royce Metchie recorded seven tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown on his way to earning the highest coverage grade amongst defensive backs (91.8).

Who else made the top 10 in each position group?

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade 1 Kaion Julien-Grant (MTL) 6 94 44 2 76.7 2 Alexander Hollins (BC) 8 83 15 3 73.2 3 Austin Mack (MTL) 5 81 50 1 72.5 4 Tim White (HAM) 7 143 48 2 70.9 5 Luther Hakunavanhu (CGY) 3 58 31 1 68.3 6 Steven Dunbar Jr. (EDM) 8 98 25 2 67.5 7 D’haquille Williams (HAM) 5 102 19 4 67.4 8 Justin McInnis (BC) 4 54 1 1 67.3 9 Kendall Watson (SSK) 3 31 16 2 67.1 10 Lucky Whitehead (BC) 6 122 29 3 66.1

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 24 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 10 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)