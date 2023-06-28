Three players fined from Week 3 games
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that three players have been fined following Week 3’s game.
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Chris Edwards has received a maximum fine for unsportsmanlike conduct following the game against the Montreal Alouettes.
- Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Samuel Emilus has been fined for a high hit on Calgary Stampeders defensive back Jonathan Moxey.
- Edmonton Elks defensive lineman J-Min Pelley has been fined for a tourist hit on Toronto Argonauts wide receiver B.J. Byrd.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.