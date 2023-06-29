Argos, Lions Injury Report: Hatcher active, Williams sits in Thurs. practice

Injury Reports June 29, 2023
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Monday at BMO Field.
The Argos started their week without linebacker Jordan Williams (knee), defensive back Eric Sutton (knee), wide receiver Cam Phillips (thigh) and offensive lineman Isiah Cage (thigh). Receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (hamstring) was limited.
In BC, wide receivers Keon Hatcher (foot) and Dominique Rhymes (foot) were both full participants. Receiver Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) sat out, as did running back Taquan Mizzell (knee). Defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (illness) was also absent on Thursday.
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|Game Status
|Isiah Cage
|OL
|Thigh
|DNP
|Darius Ciraco
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Kurleigh Gittens Jr.
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Javon Leake
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Shawn Oakman
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Cam Phillips
|WR
|Thigh
|DNP
|Robert Priester
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Eric Sutton
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Trevon Tate
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Jordan Williams
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|Game Status
|Siriman Bagayogo
|Defensive Back
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Francis Bemiy
|Defensive Line
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper
|Defensive Back
|Illness
|DNP
|Keon Hatcher
|Wide Receiver
|Foot
|Full
|Taquan Mizzell
|Running Back
|Knee
|DNP
|Dominique Rhymes
|Wide Receiver
|Foot
|Full
|Max Rouyer
|Linebacker
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Lucky Whitehead
|Wide Receiver
|Hamstring
|DNP