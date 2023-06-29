Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports June 29, 2023

Argos, Lions Injury Report: Hatcher active, Williams sits in Thurs. practice

BCLions.com

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Monday at BMO Field.

The Argos started their week without linebacker Jordan Williams (knee), defensive back Eric Sutton (knee), wide receiver Cam Phillips (thigh) and offensive lineman Isiah Cage (thigh). Receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (hamstring) was limited.

In BC, wide receivers Keon Hatcher (foot) and Dominique Rhymes (foot) were both full participants. Receiver Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) sat out, as did running back Taquan Mizzell (knee). Defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (illness) was also absent on Thursday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
Isiah Cage OL Thigh DNP
Darius Ciraco OL Ankle Full
Kurleigh Gittens Jr. WR Hamstring Limited
Javon Leake RB Healthy Scratch Full
Shawn Oakman DL Healthy Scratch Full
Cam Phillips WR Thigh DNP
Robert Priester DB Ankle Limited
Eric Sutton DB Knee DNP
Trevon Tate OL Knee Full
Jordan Williams LB Knee DNP

 

BC LIONS                   PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
Siriman Bagayogo Defensive Back Healthy Scratch Full
Francis Bemiy Defensive Line Healthy Scratch Full
Jalon Edwards-Cooper Defensive Back Illness DNP
Keon Hatcher Wide Receiver Foot Full
Taquan Mizzell Running Back Knee DNP
Dominique Rhymes Wide Receiver Foot Full
Max Rouyer Linebacker Healthy Scratch Full
Lucky Whitehead Wide Receiver Hamstring DNP

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!