FanDuel becomes first authorized gaming operator, sportsbook partner of the CFL

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League is proud to welcome FanDuel as the league’s first authorized gaming operator and an Official Sportsbook Partner. Through FanDuel, fans and sports enthusiasts 19 years of age and over in Ontario will be able to place wagers on the CFL through in-game player propositions and futures bets.

“Responsible sports wagering is another way for our league to further its connection with our fans,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Commercial Officer of the CFL. “In addition to taking in our fun, fast and entertaining brand of football, some fans may wish to engage with the game on a more personal level.

“We’re excited to work with FanDuel to deliver an exciting and innovative betting experience. While opening this new avenue of fandom is important to our league, wagering should only be done responsibly by adult fans who are 19 years of age and over with the means to do so.”

Beginning this season, FanDuel will offer fans an industry-leading CFL betting experience, including markets on a variety of in-game player props, such as anytime touchdown scorer, passing, rushing and receiving yardage, and more. Fans will also be able to wager on various futures bets, including which team will rise to the occasion in Hamilton on Sunday, November 19 to be crowned the 110th Grey Cup champion.

“We are very proud to kick off our partnership with the CFL, a league with some of Canada’s most passionate fans,” said Dale Hooper, GM of FanDuel Canada. “The CFL is a Canadian institution, and we are excited to provide sports bettors with an industry-leading experience.

“We look forward to working with the CFL and TSN to continue to drive interest in this great league and the next generation of stars by contributing insights that add another element to the great storytelling that is taking place.”

The CFL recently implemented a Match Manipulation Policy to help safeguard the integrity of the league and protect against threats of match or competition manipulation. The league worked with the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) to launch an e-learning course to help educate CFL players and personnel on the policy and how they can be targeted by match fixers.

Fans should rest assured that CFL action with its integrity upheld, in conjunction with FanDuel’s prioritization of responsible gaming practices, will create a safe and secure betting ecosystem.

“Responsible gaming is the foundation of FanDuel’s core values, and is built into everything the company does – from employee training, to in-product features and marketing strategy. Responsible gaming is an essential element in all decisions,” added Hooper. “FanDuel believes in the compliance of regulating bodies and provincial regulations, and continues to make responsible gaming the first priority, as maintaining the integrity of sport is essential to users’ safety and enjoyment.”

Fans aged 19-and-over in Ontario can begin placing wagers on the CFL via FanDuel now. The league is continuing to explore additional partnerships to bring betting to anyone of-age, interested in, and financially and responsibly able to, wager on the CFL.

