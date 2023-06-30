O Canada: Cauz’s Top-10 Nationals

What better way to kick off a Canada Day themed column about who the Top-10 Canadian players are in the league right now than with an apology?

We Canadians excel in so many ways and saying “sorry” is somewhere relatively high on the list. I know it’s a stereotype, but it’s also true. You know you’ve walked around a corner and nearly brushed up against a fellow Canadian and you have said sorry just as they were doing the same.

I would like to apologize to the players who did not make the list, especially to the kickers! Just know it wasn’t personal and it was difficult to keep the list to only 10 individuals. Sticking with the idea of stereotypical Canadian traits I’m not ranking these 10 players, so the list will be alphabetical. I will say that the current leader in the clubhouse for best ‘CFL player with a Canadian passport’ goes to BC Lions’ defensive end Mathieu Betts. More on him in a moment.

RELATED

» Morris: Canada Day Weekend game carries weight for Betts

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

Tunde Adeleke | DB | Hamilton Tiger-Cats

I love this 2021 quote from defensive co-ordinator Mark Washington talking about Adeleke’s ability to punish opponents: “You don’t need a big stick of dynamite; you just need a stick of dynamite.”

Adeleke may not be the biggest player on the field but he’s never hard to find. The five-foot-10, 208-pound two-time East Division All-Star has played in four Grey Cups in his career and since joining the Tiger-Cats he has only missed two games. Fun fact: Adeleke had the fastest time in the 40-yard dash at the 2017 CFL Combine.

Mathieu Betts | DE | BC Lions

The season is still in its infancy but already we have seen one shocking result, after BC just manhandled Winnipeg 30-6. No one was surprised that the Lions won the game; it was the manner in which it went down that came as a surprise. It’s been a while since I’ve seen the Bombers get dominated like that and much of the credit goes to Betts, the CFL leader in sacks, with five.

I kept rewinding his first sack on Zach Collaros to just marvel at his speed as he blew past one of the game’s best tackles in Stanley Bryant. He mauled the left guard on his second sack and he beat Bryant again in the fourth quarter, swatting the ball away from Collaros. It needs to be said that most of his sacks were not coverage sacks, just a combination of speed and power. Collaros never had a chance.

Nic Demski | WR | Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Demski is coming off his best statistical season in the CFL and so far in 2023 he is second in receptions (17) and fourth in receiving yards (224). The former Manitoba Bisons star has a pair of West Division All-Star awards to go along with two Grey Cup Championships. The second Grey Cup win saw him also take home the game’s Most Outstanding Canadian award. I feel if you have a Grey Cup MOC on your resume, there is a good chance you can make this list.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. | WR | Toronto Argonauts

I’m sure Gittens wishes he had won the Most Outstanding Canadian award for the 2022 season, but I bet he is all right knowing he lost out to Nathan Rourke. After a solid 2021 season, the Argonauts’ receiver announced himself to the world last year finishing sixth in the league, and first among National receivers with 1,101 yards and five touchdowns. A dangerous weapon after the catch, Gittens will be an important piece of the Argos’ offence once he recovers from his hamstring injury.

Cameron Judge | LB | Calgary Stampeders

I found this impressive statistic regarding Judge’s 2022 CFL All-Star season: Judge led the league in plays that resulted in a turnover with 11. Judge was a menace all over the field, stuffing two third-down attempts, recording two interceptions, forcing two fumbles and recovering a ridiculous five fumbles as well. He already has two interceptions and 14 tackles in just three games this year.

Justin Lawrence | OL | Montreal Alouettes

There are a couple other National offensive linemen you could have on this list, but as this is my list, I’m going with the 27-year-old centre with two Grey Cup victories under his belt and the guy that was a part of the 2022 CFL East Division All-Star team. Is he the biggest reason why the Montreal Alouettes are 2-0? Of course not. But he has fit nicely in the middle of the Alouettes offensive line.

Bo Lokombo | LB | BC Lions

The 2021 Most Outstanding Canadian Award winner is putting together another productive season, pacing third in the league in tackles (21) and has one sack. For his career, Lokombo has over 330 tackles, 13 sacks and seven interceptions. He is a part of the most fearsome defence in the league, inspiring Lions’ legend Wally Buono (another National CFL treasure) to put out the following Tweet out after the team’s blowout win over Winnipeg:

Last night’s performance was the most dominant win I’ve seen in the last 10 years by the @BCLions! Congrats to the coaches + players 🏈🦁! — Wally Buono (@WallyBuono) June 23, 2023

Henoc Muamba | LB | Toronto Argonauts

Remember my rule about winning the Grey Cup Most Outstanding Canadian award? Muamba cleaned up in last year’s Cup victory, winning every award including Most Valuable Player. He has three East Division All-Star awards and in 2017 was also named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian. I know I have forgotten some obvious names in the past, but I would have to turn in my CFL writers card if Muamba didn’t appear on this list.

Patrick Neufeld | OL | Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Yes, the Week 3 loss to the Lions was not the best moment for the entire Winnipeg offensive line, but Neufeld’s 13-year career and all the accomplishments that have come along the way speak for themselves. He’s been on multiple CFL All-Star teams and Neufeld, last year, was part of a Winnipeg offence that was first in touchdowns and second in points, rushing yards and sacks allowed. He also played a part in the success of the last player on this list.

Brady Oliveira | RB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2022 was finally Oliveira’s time to show the football community what he is all about. The 2019 second round draft pick missed his rookie year after breaking his leg, sat out like everyone else in 2020 due to COVID and then started to get some run in 2021 as Andrew Harris’ back-up.

I love the fact that the moment Oliveira was given the opportunity to be the lead back he immediately was a success, cranking out 1,000 yards for the Bombers’ offence. He is second in rushing so far this year and is well on his way to establishing himself as one of the elite running backs in this league.