Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Wieneke sits out Mon. practice

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Thursday, July 6 at Mosaic Stadium.
The Riders had a long list of non-participants for their second practice of the week, including defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (foot), wide receiver Jake Wieneke (knee), defensive back Rolan Milligan (back) and offensive lineman Peter Godber (hand). Defensive lineman Pete Robertson (non-injury related) was back at practice on Monday.
In Edmonton, the Elks took to the field for the first time this week and were without linebacker Woodly Appolon (knee) and offensive linemen Andrew Garnett (abdominal) and Josiah St. John (hand).
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|WED
|Game Status
|Jeremy Clark
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Full
|Jayden Dalke
|DB
|Back
|Limited
|Full
|Matt Dean
|LB
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|Anthony Lanier II
|DL
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|Jerald Hawkins
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Jake Wieneke
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Rolan Milligan
|DB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|Rodney Clemons
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Peter Godber
|OL
|Hand
|DNP
|DNP
|Amari Henderson
|DB
|Non Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Trevor Harris
|QB
|Back
|Full
|Full
|TJ Brunson
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|Jorgen Hus
|LS
|Illness
|DNP
|Colin Kelly
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Pete Robertson
|DL
|Non Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Woodly Appolon
|LB
|Knee
|–
|DNP
|Theren Churchill
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|–
|Full
|Tre Ford
|QB
|Healthy Scratch
|–
|Full
|Andrew Garnett
|OL
|Abdominal
|–
|DNP
|Enock Makonzo
|LB
|Foot
|–
|Limited
|Daniel Ross
|DL
|Toe
|–
|Full
|Josiah St. John
|OL
|Hand
|–
|DNP