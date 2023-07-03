Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Wieneke sits out Mon. practice

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Thursday, July 6 at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders had a long list of non-participants for their second practice of the week, including defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (foot), wide receiver Jake Wieneke (knee), defensive back Rolan Milligan (back) and offensive lineman Peter Godber (hand). Defensive lineman Pete Robertson (non-injury related) was back at practice on Monday.

In Edmonton, the Elks took to the field for the first time this week and were without linebacker Woodly Appolon (knee) and offensive linemen Andrew Garnett (abdominal) and Josiah St. John (hand).