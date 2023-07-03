Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 3, 2023

Elks, Riders Injury Reports: Wieneke sits out Mon. practice

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Thursday, July 6 at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders had a long list of non-participants for their second practice of the week, including defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (foot), wide receiver Jake Wieneke (knee), defensive back Rolan Milligan (back) and offensive lineman Peter Godber (hand). Defensive lineman Pete Robertson (non-injury related) was back at practice on Monday.

In Edmonton, the Elks took to the field for the first time this week and were without linebacker Woodly Appolon (knee) and offensive linemen Andrew Garnett (abdominal) and Josiah St. John (hand).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON WED Game Status
Jeremy Clark DB Healthy Scratch Full Full
Jayden Dalke DB Back Limited Full
Matt Dean LB Foot DNP DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Foot DNP DNP
Jerald Hawkins OL Knee DNP DNP
Jake Wieneke WR Knee DNP DNP
Rolan Milligan DB Back DNP DNP
Rodney Clemons DB Ankle DNP DNP
Peter Godber OL Hand DNP DNP
Amari Henderson DB Non Injury Related DNP Full
Trevor Harris QB Back Full Full
TJ Brunson LB Illness DNP
Jorgen Hus LS Illness DNP
Colin Kelly OL Illness DNP DNP
Pete Robertson DL Non Injury Related DNP Full

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Woodly Appolon LB Knee DNP
Theren Churchill OL Healthy Scratch Full
Tre Ford QB Healthy Scratch Full
Andrew Garnett OL Abdominal DNP
Enock Makonzo LB Foot Limited
Daniel Ross DL Toe Full
Josiah St. John OL Hand DNP

 

