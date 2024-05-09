Where to watch 2024 CFL preseason games

TORONTO — The energy, excitement and entertainment of the 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) season is just around the corner. Ahead of the regular season kicking off on June 6 with a Grey Cup rematch between the defending champion Montreal Alouettes and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, each team from across the league will play two preseason games from May 20 to 31.

Canada’s home of the CFL – TSN and RDS – will each broadcast two preseason games and the remaining contests will be shown on CFL+, featuring in-stadium video feeds with local broadcasting crews providing play-by-play and analysis. Outside of Canada, the entire preseason slate will be broadcast on CFL+.

First introduced in 2023, CFL+ is the league’s premiere streaming platform for content not otherwise available on TSN, RDS or CBS Sports Network, including preseason games, regular season contests, playoffs, the Grey Cup and other league events, such as the Canadian Football Hall of Fame induction, the CFL Awards, media coverage of Grey Cup Week and more. The service is free with the provision of a verified email address.

New this season, every game carried on CFL+ will be available on-demand for 48 hours with full DVR functionality after the final whistle, providing viewers from around the world with a window to tune into CFL action. The platform has also been upgraded for compatibility with Apple AirPlay to facilitate casting onto smart TVs more easily.

CFL PRESEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE