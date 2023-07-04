Stamps, Bombers Injury Reports: Hakunavanhu, Logan miss practice on Tue.

Injury Reports July 4, 2023
TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday, July 7 at IG Field.
In Calgary, wide receiver Luther Hakunavanhu (hip), running back Peyton Logan (hamstring) and offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch (back) did not participate in practice on Monday and Tuesday. Wide receiver Reggie Begelton (rib) returned to practice this week after sitting out in Week 3.
Quarterback Dru Brown (not injury related) and wide receiver Nic Demski (not injury related) both missed practice on Tuesday for the Bombers, alongside defensive back Redha Kramdi (hip) and linebacker Shane Gauthier (foot). Winnipeg did not practice on Monday after playing Saturday night against the Alouettes in Montreal.
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Reggie Begelton
|WR
|Rib
|Full
|Full
|Caleb Benenoch
|OL
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|Julian Charles
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Luther Hakunavanhu
|WR
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Peyton Logan
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Rysen John
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Full
|Nick Statz
|DB
|Foot
|Full
|Full
|Hugh Thornton
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Titus Wall
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Dru Brown
|QB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Nic Demski
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Greg McCrae
|WR
|Neck
|Full
|Carlton Agudosi
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Redha Kramdi
|DB
|Hip
|DNP
|Adam Bighill
|LB
|Hip
|Limited
|Shayne Gauthier
|LB
|Foot
|DNP