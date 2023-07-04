Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports July 4, 2023

Stamps, Bombers Injury Reports: Hakunavanhu, Logan miss practice on Tue.

Dave Chidley/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday, July 7 at IG Field.

In Calgary, wide receiver Luther Hakunavanhu (hip), running back Peyton Logan (hamstring) and offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch (back) did not participate in practice on Monday and Tuesday. Wide receiver Reggie Begelton (rib) returned to practice this week after sitting out in Week 3.

Quarterback Dru Brown (not injury related) and wide receiver Nic Demski (not injury related) both missed practice on Tuesday for the Bombers, alongside defensive back Redha Kramdi (hip) and linebacker Shane Gauthier (foot). Winnipeg did not practice on Monday after playing Saturday night against the Alouettes in Montreal.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Reggie Begelton WR Rib Full Full
Caleb Benenoch OL Back DNP DNP
Julian Charles DB Knee Full Full
Luther Hakunavanhu WR Hip DNP DNP
Peyton Logan RB Hamstring DNP DNP
Rysen John WR Healthy Scratch Full Full
Nick Statz DB Foot Full Full
Hugh Thornton OL Ankle Full Full
Titus Wall DB Hamstring Full Full

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Dru Brown QB Not Injury Related DNP
Nic Demski WR Not Injury Related DNP
Greg McCrae WR Neck Full
Carlton Agudosi WR Healthy Scratch Full
Redha Kramdi DB Hip DNP
Adam Bighill LB Hip Limited
Shayne Gauthier LB Foot DNP

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!