Stamps, Bombers Injury Reports: Hakunavanhu, Logan miss practice on Tue.

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shared their injury reports ahead of their game on Friday, July 7 at IG Field.

In Calgary, wide receiver Luther Hakunavanhu (hip), running back Peyton Logan (hamstring) and offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch (back) did not participate in practice on Monday and Tuesday. Wide receiver Reggie Begelton (rib) returned to practice this week after sitting out in Week 3.

Quarterback Dru Brown (not injury related) and wide receiver Nic Demski (not injury related) both missed practice on Tuesday for the Bombers, alongside defensive back Redha Kramdi (hip) and linebacker Shane Gauthier (foot). Winnipeg did not practice on Monday after playing Saturday night against the Alouettes in Montreal.