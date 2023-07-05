Als, Lions Injury Reports: Evans sits out, Stanback limited on Wed.

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at BC Place on Sunday.

In Montreal, defensive back Ciante Evans (leg), defensive lineman Almondo Sewell (illness) and offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon (arm) missed practice on Wednesday. Running back William Stanback (illness) was limited in practice to start the week.

The Lions didn’t practice on Wednesday after playing Monday night against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field.