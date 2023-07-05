Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 5, 2023

Als, Lions Injury Reports: Evans sits out, Stanback limited on Wed.

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at BC Place on Sunday.

In Montreal, defensive back Ciante Evans (leg), defensive lineman Almondo Sewell (illness) and offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon (arm) missed practice on Wednesday. Running back William Stanback (illness) was limited in practice to start the week.

The Lions didn’t practice on Wednesday after playing Monday night against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI SAT Game Status
Almondo Sewell DL Illness DNP
William Stanback RB Illness Limited
Dionté Ruffin DB Ankle Limited
Avery Williams LB Arm Full
Pier-Olivier Lestage OL Back Full
Ciante Evans DB Leg DNP
Philippe Gagnon OL Arm DNP

