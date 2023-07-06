Player Grades powered by PFF: Which players topped Week 4?

TORONTO — Week 4 is in the books and there are plenty of big performances to look back, according to PFF’s Player Grades.

Toronto Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis was the top linebacker against the run last week when his team took on the BC Lions, earning a 76.8 run defence grade. His teammate, defensive back Robertson Daniel, led the way in coverage amongst all DBs with a 89.2 coverage grade after snatching three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).

Alouettes receiver Kaion Julien-Grant was the highest graded receiver with a 77.8 receiving grade after hauling in 129 yards on six receptions. Ottawa REDBLACKS De’Montre Tuggle earned the highest graded running back (75.3) after running the rock 17 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Who else made the top 10 in each position group?

» CFL Honour Roll, Week 3: Metchie, Fajardo and Argos O-line make the grade

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade 1 Kaion Julien-Grant (MTL) 6 129 51 2 77.8 2 Keon Hatcher (BC) 8 104 31 3 76.4 3 Cam Phillips (TOR) 6 76 25 3 75.4 4 Dalton Schoen (WPG) 5 86 7 3 75.2 5 Maurice Ffrench (EDM) 6 74 7 2 71.7 6 Drew Wolitarsky (WPG) 3 29 3 0 64.8 7 Alexander Hollins (BC) 3 68 3 2 64.6 8 Austin Mack (MTL) 6 115 17 2 64.5 9 Dominique Rhymes (BC) 3 65 4 3 63.9 10 Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (TOR) 4 25 22 1 62.7

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade 1 De’Montre Tuggle (OTT) 4 3 4 75.3 2 Kevin Brown (EDM) 0 1 2 74.7 3 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 6 3 7 73.8 4 AJ Ouellette (TOR) 6 1 4 73.7 5 Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC) 1 0 1 71.0 6 Jackson Bennett (OTT) 3 1 2 68.8 7 William Stanback (MTL) 0 2 1 56.5

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 24 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 10 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)