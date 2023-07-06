Player Grades powered by PFF: Which players topped Week 4?

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 4 is in the books and there are plenty of big performances to look back, according to PFF’s Player Grades.
Toronto Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis was the top linebacker against the run last week when his team took on the BC Lions, earning a 76.8 run defence grade. His teammate, defensive back Robertson Daniel, led the way in coverage amongst all DBs with a 89.2 coverage grade after snatching three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).
Alouettes receiver Kaion Julien-Grant was the highest graded receiver with a 77.8 receiving grade after hauling in 129 yards on six receptions. Ottawa REDBLACKS De’Montre Tuggle earned the highest graded running back (75.3) after running the rock 17 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Who else made the top 10 in each position group?
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.
For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Chad Kelly (TOR)
|8.6
|1
|79.9%
|0
|83.7
|2
|Tyrie Adams (OTT)
|9.3
|0
|70.0%
|0
|64.5
|3
|Zach Collaros (WPG)
|7.7
|2
|65.2%
|0
|60.9
|4
|Jarret Doege (EDM)
|6.8
|4
|57.6%
|2
|59.9
|5
|Cody Fajardo (MTL)
|10.0
|2
|63.0%
|2
|54.4
|6
|Vernon Adams Jr. (BC)
|9.9
|3
|61.5%
|1
|51.9
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|Kaion Julien-Grant (MTL)
|6
|129
|51
|2
|77.8
|2
|Keon Hatcher (BC)
|8
|104
|31
|3
|76.4
|3
|Cam Phillips (TOR)
|6
|76
|25
|3
|75.4
|4
|Dalton Schoen (WPG)
|5
|86
|7
|3
|75.2
|5
|Maurice Ffrench (EDM)
|6
|74
|7
|2
|71.7
|6
|Drew Wolitarsky (WPG)
|3
|29
|3
|0
|64.8
|7
|Alexander Hollins (BC)
|3
|68
|3
|2
|64.6
|8
|Austin Mack (MTL)
|6
|115
|17
|2
|64.5
|9
|Dominique Rhymes (BC)
|3
|65
|4
|3
|63.9
|10
|Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (TOR)
|4
|25
|22
|1
|62.7
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|De’Montre Tuggle (OTT)
|4
|3
|4
|75.3
|2
|Kevin Brown (EDM)
|0
|1
|2
|74.7
|3
|Brady Oliveira (WPG)
|6
|3
|7
|73.8
|4
|AJ Ouellette (TOR)
|6
|1
|4
|73.7
|5
|Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC)
|1
|0
|1
|71.0
|6
|Jackson Bennett (OTT)
|3
|1
|2
|68.8
|7
|William Stanback (MTL)
|0
|2
|1
|56.5
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 24 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Mark Korte (EDM)
|39
|0
|0.0%
|84.1
|2
|Kristian Matte (MTL)
|36
|1
|2.8%
|81.7
|3
|Nick Callender (MTL)
|36
|1
|2.8%
|78.6
|4
|Landon Rice (MTL)
|36
|2
|5.6%
|78.3
|4
|Jermarcus Hardrick (WPG)
|25
|1
|4.0%
|78.3
|6
|Kent Perkins (BC)
|44
|1
|2.3%
|75.5
|7
|Philippe Gagnon (MTL)
|30
|1
|3.3%
|73.0
|8
|Dejon Allen (TOR)
|34
|2
|5.9%
|72.3
|9
|David Foucault (EDM)
|39
|2
|5.1%
|69.5
|10
|Trevon Tate (TOR)
|34
|1
|2.9%
|67.1
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 10 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Willie Jefferson (WPG)
|2
|10
|7
|78.0
|2
|Cleyon Laing (OTT)
|1
|5
|3
|76.4
|3
|Folarin Orimolade (TOR)
|1
|6
|4
|71.5
|4
|Shawn Oakman (TOR)
|0
|6
|4
|67.5
|5
|Dewayne Hendrix (TOR)
|0
|7
|6
|67.2
|6
|Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT)
|1
|6
|4
|67.o
|7
|Bryce Carter (OTT)
|1
|3
|2
|65.2
|8
|Michael Wakefield (OTT)
|0
|4
|4
|63.5
|9
|Jackson Jeffcoat (WPG)
|1
|5
|3
|62.5
|10
|Nick Usher (MTL)
|1
|1
|0
|60.5
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage
|Receptions Allowed
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Robertson Daniel (TOR)
|9
|4
|89.2
|2
|Douglas Coleman II (OTT)
|3
|2
|88.3
|3
|Brandin Dandridge (OTT)
|7
|2
|80.4
|4
|Quincy Mauger (BC)
|2
|2
|75.2
|5
|Hakeem Bailey (OTT)
|6
|4
|75.1
|6
|DaShaun Amos (TOR)
|7
|4
|72.2
|7
|Brandon Alexander (WPG)
|1
|1
|72.1
|8
|Damon Webb (OTT)
|1
|0
|71.6
|9
|Deatrick Nichols (WPG)
|2
|0
|71.2
|10
|Garry Peters (BC)
|5
|2
|71.1
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Wynton McManis (TOR)
|11
|1
|76.8
|2
|Tyron Vrede (OTT)
|10
|1
|71.5
|3
|Adarius Pickett (TOR)
|12
|0
|62.2
|4
|Tyrice Beverette (MTL)
|30
|1
|61.9
|5
|Ben Hladik (BC)
|21
|2
|60.5
|6
|Nyles Morgan (EDM)
|33
|4
|58.3
|7
|Adam Konar (EDM)
|34
|2
|51.8
|8
|Adam Bighill (WPG)
|12
|0
|46.2
|9
|Malik Clements (WPG)
|12
|2
|44.7
|10
|Bo Lokombo (BC)
|19
|0
|39.6
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)