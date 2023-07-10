Riders add National K Campbell Fair

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National kicker Campbell Fair, the team announced on Monday.

Fair (six-foot-one, 180 pounds) was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the sixth round, 51st overall, of the 2023 CFL Draft and spent training camp with the team, hitting a 36-yard field goal in preseason.

Fair played four collegiate seasons (2018-2022) at the University of Ottawa, seeing action in 28 games. During the 2022 season, the 23-year-old set the Gee-Gee’s record for longest field goal when he hit a 55-yard game winner. Overall, the Ontario native went 48-for-68 on field goal attempts and added 69 extra points. He also had 98 punts for a 37.7-yard average. He was named a Second-Team OUA All-Star in 2022 after leading the conference in field goals made.

The team also announced on Monday that they have released American wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb.

Saskatchewan stays home after beating the Elks in Week 5 to take on the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, July 15.