Riders, Stamps Injury Reports: Lauther misses Tues. practice

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Stampeders began their week without defensive backs Nick Statz (head) and Julian Charles (shoulder), offensive lineman Hugh Thornton (foot) and defensive lineman Elliont Graham (shoulder). Wide receiver Tyson Middlemost (hamstring) was limited. After missing last week’s game against Winnipeg, wide receiver Luther Hakunavanhu (hip) was a full participant.

In Saskatchewan, the Roughriders had 12 players as non-participants in their first practice of the week. Among them were kicker Brett Lauther (leg), defensive back Rollan Milligan (back/foot), defensive linemen Charbel Dabire (leg) and Anthony Lanier II (foot) and wide receiver Jake Wieneke (knee).