Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports July 11, 2023

Riders, Stamps Injury Reports: Lauther misses Tues. practice

Dave Chidley/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Stampeders began their week without defensive backs Nick Statz (head) and Julian Charles (shoulder), offensive lineman Hugh Thornton (foot) and defensive lineman Elliont Graham (shoulder). Wide receiver Tyson Middlemost (hamstring) was limited. After missing last week’s game against Winnipeg, wide receiver Luther Hakunavanhu (hip) was a full participant.

In Saskatchewan, the Roughriders had 12 players as non-participants in their first practice of the week. Among them were kicker Brett Lauther (leg), defensive back Rollan Milligan (back/foot), defensive linemen Charbel Dabire (leg) and Anthony Lanier II (foot) and wide receiver Jake Wieneke (knee).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Caleb Benenoch OL Back Full
Julian Charles DB Shoulder DNP
Elliott Graham DL Shoulder DNP
Luther Hakunavanhu WR Hip Full
Tyson Middlemost WR Hamstring Limited
Nick Statz DB Head DNP
Hugh Thornton OL Foot DNP
Cole Tucker WR Healthy Scratch Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jeremy Clark DB Healthy Scratch Full
Jake Wieneke WR Knee DNP
Matt Dean LB Foot DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Foot DNP
Brandon Council OL Finger DNP
CJ Reavis DB Leg DNP
Charbel Dabire DL Leg DNP
Lake Korte Moore DL Leg DNP
Kosi Onyeka DB Leg DNP
Rolan Milligan DB Back/Foot DNP
Rodney Clemons DB Ankle Limited
Peter Godber OL Hand DNP
Amari Henderson DB Rib DNP
Brett Lauther K Leg DNP

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!