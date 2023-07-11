Riders, Stamps Injury Reports: Lauther misses Tues. practice

- News
TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.
The Stampeders began their week without defensive backs Nick Statz (head) and Julian Charles (shoulder), offensive lineman Hugh Thornton (foot) and defensive lineman Elliont Graham (shoulder). Wide receiver Tyson Middlemost (hamstring) was limited. After missing last week’s game against Winnipeg, wide receiver Luther Hakunavanhu (hip) was a full participant.
In Saskatchewan, the Roughriders had 12 players as non-participants in their first practice of the week. Among them were kicker Brett Lauther (leg), defensive back Rollan Milligan (back/foot), defensive linemen Charbel Dabire (leg) and Anthony Lanier II (foot) and wide receiver Jake Wieneke (knee).
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Caleb Benenoch
|OL
|Back
|Full
|Julian Charles
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Elliott Graham
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Luther Hakunavanhu
|WR
|Hip
|Full
|Tyson Middlemost
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Nick Statz
|DB
|Head
|DNP
|Hugh Thornton
|OL
|Foot
|DNP
|Cole Tucker
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Jeremy Clark
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jake Wieneke
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Matt Dean
|LB
|Foot
|DNP
|Anthony Lanier II
|DL
|Foot
|DNP
|Brandon Council
|OL
|Finger
|DNP
|CJ Reavis
|DB
|Leg
|DNP
|Charbel Dabire
|DL
|Leg
|DNP
|Lake Korte Moore
|DL
|Leg
|DNP
|Kosi Onyeka
|DB
|Leg
|DNP
|Rolan Milligan
|DB
|Back/Foot
|DNP
|Rodney Clemons
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Peter Godber
|OL
|Hand
|DNP
|Amari Henderson
|DB
|Rib
|DNP
|Brett Lauther
|K
|Leg
|DNP