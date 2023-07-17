Argos, Ticats Injury Reports: Orimolade, Williams sit out Mon. practice

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Argos opened their practice week without four players, including defensive linemen Folarin Orimolade (knee), Benoit Marion (thigh) and Thomas Costigan (ankle), and wide receiver Cam Phillips (chest). Defensive backs DaShaun Amos (shoulder) and Robertson Daniel (shin) alongside linebacker Jordan Williams (knee) were limited on Monday.

In Hamilton, quarterback Matthew Shiltz (hip) missed the first practice of the week and will reportedly be placed on the six-game injured list after suffering an injury in the win against the Edmonton Elks in Week 6.

The Tiger-Cats were without six other players for Monday’s practice, including defensive linemen Mason Bennett (hamstring) and Jarrod Hewitt (knee), wide receivers Tyler Ternowski (ankle) and Anthony Johnson (hamstring), fullback Myles Manalo (knee) and offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (non-football related)