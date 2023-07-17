Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 17, 2023

Argos, Ticats Injury Reports: Orimolade, Williams sit out Mon. practice

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Argos opened their practice week without four players, including defensive linemen Folarin Orimolade (knee), Benoit Marion (thigh) and Thomas Costigan (ankle), and wide receiver Cam Phillips (chest). Defensive backs DaShaun Amos (shoulder) and Robertson Daniel (shin) alongside linebacker Jordan Williams (knee) were limited on Monday.

In Hamilton, quarterback Matthew Shiltz (hip) missed the first practice of the week and will reportedly be placed on the six-game injured list after suffering an injury in the win against the Edmonton Elks in Week 6.

The Tiger-Cats were without six other players for Monday’s practice, including defensive linemen Mason Bennett (hamstring) and Jarrod Hewitt (knee), wide receivers Tyler Ternowski (ankle) and Anthony Johnson (hamstring), fullback Myles Manalo (knee) and offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (non-football related)

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
DaShaun Amos DB Shoulder Limited
Brandon Barlow DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jared Brinkman DL Healthy Scratch Full
Isiah Cage OL Thigh Limited
Thomas Costigan DL Ankle DNP
Robertson Daniel DB Shin Limited
Benoit Marion DL Thigh DNP
Folarin Orimolade DL Knee DNP
Cam Phillips WR Chest DNP
Eric Sutton DB Knee Limited
Jordan Williams LB Knee Limited

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED GAME STATUS
Tunde Adeleke DB Hamstring Full
Mason Bennett DL Hamstring DNP
Alex Fontana OL Knee Full
Jarrod Hewitt DL Knee DNP
Anthony Johnson WR Hamstring DNP
Vosean Joseph LB Shoulder Full
Myles Manalo FB Knee DNP
Matthew Shiltz QB Hip DNP
Tyler Ternowski WR Ankle DNP
Sean Thomas-Erlington RB Hamstring Full
Chris Van Zeyl OL Non-football related DNP
Cedric Wilcots II DL Ankle Full
Dylan Wynn DL Knee Full

 

