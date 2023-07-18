CFL Honour Roll, Week 6: Kelly, Awe, Ticats O-Line make the grade

TORONTO – Chad Kelly, Micah Awe, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 6 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 6: OFFENCE

QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts | TOR 35 – MTL 27

PFF Player Grade: 93.4

21-of-25 passing

Season-highs in completion percentage (84.0), passing yards (351) and passing touchdowns (three)

Three 30+ yard completions, including a game-high 45-yard effort

Three carries for 13 yards, including a rushing major on Toronto’s first drive of the game

141.7 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 6: DEFENCE

LB | Micah Awe | Calgary Stampeders | CGY 33 – SSK 31

PFF Player Grade: 81.1

58 total defensive snaps

Game-high nine defensive tackles and one special teams tackle

79.6 Grade on 15 run defence snaps

76.0 Grade on 34 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 6: OFFENSIVE LINE

Hamilton Tiger-Cats | HAM 37 – EDM 29

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 6

(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts | 93.4

RB | James Butler | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | 87.3

REC | David Ungerer III | Toronto Argonauts | 77.1

OL | Pier-Olivier Lestage | Montreal Alouettes | 82.8

DL | James Vaughters | Calgary Stampeders | 79.8

LB | Micah Awe | Calgary Stampeders | 81.1

DB | Robertson Daniel | Toronto Argonauts | 74.8

K/P | René Paredes | Calgary Stampeders | 84.7

ST | Kobe Williams | Calgary Stampeders | 91.0

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023

