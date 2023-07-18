Riders, Lions Injury Reports: Lauther sits out Tues.

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at BC Place.

In Regina, the Riders began their week without six players on the field, including defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (foot), defensive back Rolan Milligan (back/foot), offensive lineman Peter Godber (hand) and kicker Brett Lauther (leg).

Quarterback Trevor Harris (knee) has undergone surgery but is not ruled out for the entirety of the season, the team announced on Sunday.

The Lions began their week all of the players on their report as full participants. Running back Taquan Mizzell (knee) and defensive back Manny Rugamba (ribs) were among that group.