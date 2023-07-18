Riders, Lions Injury Reports: Lauther sits out Tues.

- News
TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at BC Place.
In Regina, the Riders began their week without six players on the field, including defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (foot), defensive back Rolan Milligan (back/foot), offensive lineman Peter Godber (hand) and kicker Brett Lauther (leg).
Quarterback Trevor Harris (knee) has undergone surgery but is not ruled out for the entirety of the season, the team announced on Sunday.
The Lions began their week all of the players on their report as full participants. Running back Taquan Mizzell (knee) and defensive back Manny Rugamba (ribs) were among that group.
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Matt Dean
|LB
|Foot
|DNP
|Anthony Lanier II
|DL
|Foot
|DNP
|Brandon Council
|OL
|Finger
|Full
|Charbel Dabire
|DL
|Leg
|Limited
|Kosi Onyeka
|DB
|Leg
|Full
|Rolan Milligan
|DB
|Back/Foot
|DNP
|Rodney Clemons
|DB
|Ankle
|Full
|Peter Godber
|OL
|Hand
|DNP
|Brett Lauther
|K
|Leg
|DNP
|Pete Robertson
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited
|Jaxon Ford
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Brayden Lenius
|WR
|Low Back
|Full
|Trevor Harris
|QB
|Knee
|DNP
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Francis Bemiy
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Keiran Burnham
|Kicker
|Wrist
|Full
|Kienan LaFrance
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Taquan Mizzell
|RB
|Knee
|Full
|Daniel Petermann
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Emmanuel Rugamba
|DB
|Ribs
|Full