Injury Reports July 18, 2023

Riders, Lions Injury Reports: Lauther sits out Tues.

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at BC Place.

In Regina, the Riders began their week without six players on the field, including defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (foot), defensive back Rolan Milligan (back/foot), offensive lineman Peter Godber (hand) and kicker Brett Lauther (leg).

Quarterback Trevor Harris (knee) has undergone surgery but is not ruled out for the entirety of the season, the team announced on Sunday.

The Lions began their week all of the players on their report as full participants. Running back Taquan Mizzell (knee) and defensive back Manny Rugamba (ribs) were among that group.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Matt Dean LB Foot DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Foot DNP
Brandon Council OL Finger Full
Charbel Dabire DL Leg Limited
Kosi Onyeka DB Leg Full
Rolan Milligan DB Back/Foot DNP
Rodney Clemons DB Ankle Full
Peter Godber OL Hand DNP
Brett Lauther K Leg DNP
Pete Robertson DL Ankle Limited
Jaxon Ford DB Ankle DNP
Brayden Lenius WR Low Back Full
Trevor Harris QB Knee DNP

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Francis Bemiy DL Healthy Scratch Full
Keiran Burnham Kicker Wrist Full      
Kienan LaFrance RB Healthy Scratch Full
Taquan Mizzell RB Knee Full
Daniel Petermann WR Healthy Scratch Full
Emmanuel Rugamba DB Ribs Full

 

