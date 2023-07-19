Player Grades powered by PFF: Who led in Week 6?

TORONTO — Week 6 had exciting game after exciting game and there are plenty of Player Grades to hand out courtesy of PFF.

Luther Hakunavanhu was the highest graded receiver of the week with a 73.9 receiving grade after catching five passes for 94 yards, including two explosive plays.

Running back James Butler topped all rushers with eight missed tackles forced and seven first downs on 14 carries for 127 yards and a major to earn an 88.7 grade.

Finally, quarterback Chad Kelly ranked first in passing grade amongst all pivots in Week 6 with a 91.2 grade after throwing for 351 yards on 21 of 25 passing with three touchdown passes in the win against the Alouettes in Montreal. Essential to Kelly’s performance was Dejon Allen who allowed no pressures on his quarterback to lead all offensive linemen with an 83.9 pass-blocking grade.

Who else made the top 10 in each position group?

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade 1 James Butler (HAM) 8 5 7 88.7 2 Kevin Brown (EDM) 5 1 2 79.7 3 Devonte Williams (OTT) 1 0 1 77.9 4 AJ Ouellette (TOR) 2 2 2 73.0 5 Dedrick Mills (CGY) 2 0 3 71.0 6 William Stanback (MTL) 3 1 1 68.5 7 Jamal Morrow (SSK) 1 1 2 66.1 8 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 0 0 0 56.6

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 24 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)