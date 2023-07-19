Player Grades powered by PFF: Who led in Week 6?

Peter McCabe/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 6 had exciting game after exciting game and there are plenty of Player Grades to hand out courtesy of PFF.
Luther Hakunavanhu was the highest graded receiver of the week with a 73.9 receiving grade after catching five passes for 94 yards, including two explosive plays.
Running back James Butler topped all rushers with eight missed tackles forced and seven first downs on 14 carries for 127 yards and a major to earn an 88.7 grade.
Finally, quarterback Chad Kelly ranked first in passing grade amongst all pivots in Week 6 with a 91.2 grade after throwing for 351 yards on 21 of 25 passing with three touchdown passes in the win against the Alouettes in Montreal. Essential to Kelly’s performance was Dejon Allen who allowed no pressures on his quarterback to lead all offensive linemen with an 83.9 pass-blocking grade.
Who else made the top 10 in each position group?
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.
For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Chad Kelly (TOR)
|14.0
|6
|84.0%
|1
|92.6
|2
|Zach Collaros (WPG)
|10.8
|4
|68.8%
|1
|85.4
|3
|Matthew Shiltz (HAM)
|10.8
|3
|58.8%
|0
|83.4
|4
|Jarret Doege (EDM)
|9.6
|2
|66.7%
|2
|81.0
|5
|Dustin Crum (OTT)
|6.2
|2
|61.9%
|1
|77.3
|6
|Jake Maier (CGY)
|8.5
|3
|70.3%
|0
|76.9
|7
|Taylor Cornelius (EDM)
|8.8
|1
|55.0%
|1
|66.0
|8
|Cody Fajardo (MTL)
|7.8
|2
|72.2%
|2
|64.7
|9
|Trevor Harris (SSK)
|5.5
|0
|76.2%
|1
|40.8
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|Luther Hakunavanhu (CGY)
|5
|94
|32
|2
|73.9
|1
|Drew Wolitarsky (WPG)
|4
|70
|30
|2
|73.9
|3
|Nic Demski (WPG)
|5
|79
|22
|3
|72.3
|4
|DaVaris Daniels (TOR)
|3
|91
|22
|3
|71.4
|5
|Terry Godwin II (HAM)
|4
|61
|18
|2
|71.0
|6
|Tim White (HAM)
|2
|71
|14
|2
|71.0
|7
|Nate Behar (OTT)
|10
|87
|22
|2
|68.6
|8
|Reggie Begelton (CGY)
|3
|92
|41
|3
|68.5
|9
|Kaion Julien-Grant (MTL)
|6
|63
|52
|1
|68.0
|10
|Damonte Coxie (TOR)
|4
|72
|9
|3
|67.6
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|James Butler (HAM)
|8
|5
|7
|88.7
|2
|Kevin Brown (EDM)
|5
|1
|2
|79.7
|3
|Devonte Williams (OTT)
|1
|0
|1
|77.9
|4
|AJ Ouellette (TOR)
|2
|2
|2
|73.0
|5
|Dedrick Mills (CGY)
|2
|0
|3
|71.0
|6
|William Stanback (MTL)
|3
|1
|1
|68.5
|7
|Jamal Morrow (SSK)
|1
|1
|2
|66.1
|8
|Brady Oliveira (WPG)
|0
|0
|0
|56.6
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 24 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Dejon Allen (TOR)
|26
|0
|0.0%
|83.9
|2
|Kristian Matte (MTL)
|42
|1
|2.4%
|81.7
|3
|Trevon Tate (TOR)
|26
|0
|0.0%
|81.3
|4
|Brandon Revenberg (HAM)
|25
|1
|4.0%
|77.7
|5
|Pier-Olivier Lestage (MTL)
|42
|1
|2.4%
|77.1
|5
|Jermarcus Hardrick (WPG)
|34
|0
|0.0%
|77.1
|7
|Sean McEwen (CGY)
|38
|2
|5.3%
|77.0
|8
|David Beard (HAM)
|25
|1
|4.0%
|76.8
|9
|Tyrone Riley (HAM)
|25
|1
|4.0%
|73.0
|10
|Dino Boyd (OTT)
|56
|2
|3.6%
|72.8
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Mike Rose (CGY)
|2
|5
|2
|79.0
|2
|Ricky Walker (WPG)
|1
|6
|3
|78.4
|3
|James Vaughters (CGY)
|2
|5
|3
|74.1
|4
|Malik Carney (HAM)
|0
|3
|2
|73.7
|5
|Casey Sayles (HAM)
|1
|4
|2
|73.5
|6
|Julian Howsare (CGY)
|2
|6
|4
|72.3
|7
|Willie Jefferson (WPG)
|1
|6
|3
|69.4
|8
|Bryan Cox Jr. (SSK)
|0
|3
|0
|66.8
|9
|Dewayne Hendrix (TOR)
|2
|5
|3
|65.8
|10
|Cleyon Laing (OTT)
|0
|4
|4
|65.1
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage
|Receptions Allowed
|Interceptions
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Robertson Daniel (TOR)
|3
|3
|0
|74.2
|2
|Nic Marshall (SSK)
|2
|1
|0
|74.0
|3
|Branden Dozier (CGY)
|3
|2
|0
|73.6
|5
|Jamal Peters (TOR)
|4
|3
|0
|72.2
|8
|Javien Elliott (HAM)
|5
|2
|1
|70.7
|9
|Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)
|1
|0
|1
|70.3
|3
|Abu Daramy-Swaray (WPG)
|10
|6
|0
|70.2
|7
|Natrell Jamerson (CGY)
|4
|1
|0
|69.4
|10
|Kenneth George Jr. (HAM)
|6
|2
|0
|68.6
|10
|Kai Gray (EDM)
|0
|0
|0
|68.5
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Larry Dean (SSK)
|16
|1
|81.9
|2
|Micah Awe (CGY)
|15
|1
|79.6
|3
|Adam Auclair (OTT)
|14
|3
|74.6
|4
|Titus Wall (CGY)
|12
|1
|72.2
|5
|Frankie Griffin (OTT)
|14
|2
|72.0
|6
|Tyrice Beverette (MTL)
|22
|1
|68.9
|7
|Micah Teitz (SSK)
|16
|0
|68.8
|8
|Chris Edwards (HAM)
|18
|1
|66.1
|9
|Kobe Williams (CGY)
|15
|0
|62.1
|10
|Jonathan Jones (TOR)
|19
|0
|60.7
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)