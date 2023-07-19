REDBLACKS, Stamps Injury Reports: Hakunavanhu sits out on Wed.

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday at McMahon Stadium.

In Ottawa, defensive back Cariel Brooks (foot) missed the first day of practice on Wednesday alongside running back Jackson Bennett (head) and wide receiver CJ Lewis (Achilles).

The Stamps opened their week without wide receivers Luther Hakunavanhu (ankle) and Tommylee Lewis (back), alongside defensive lineman Elliot Graham (shoulder). Running back Dedrick Mills (hip) was limited.