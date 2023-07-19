REDBLACKS, Stamps Injury Reports: Hakunavanhu sits out on Wed.

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday at McMahon Stadium.
In Ottawa, defensive back Cariel Brooks (foot) missed the first day of practice on Wednesday alongside running back Jackson Bennett (head) and wide receiver CJ Lewis (Achilles).
The Stamps opened their week without wide receivers Luther Hakunavanhu (ankle) and Tommylee Lewis (back), alongside defensive lineman Elliot Graham (shoulder). Running back Dedrick Mills (hip) was limited.
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Chizi Umunakwe
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Jovan Santos-Knox
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Shaq Evans
|WR
|Hand
|Limited
|Jackson Bennett
|RB
|Head
|DNP
|Cariel Brooks
|DB
|Foot
|DNP
|James Peter
|LB
|Hand
|Limited
|CJ Lewis
|WR
|Achilles
|DNP
|Dontae Bull
|OL
|Leg
|Full
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|THU
|Game Status
|Elliot Graham
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Luther Hakunavanhu
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Tommylee Lewis
|WR
|Back
|DNP
|Tyson Middlemost
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full
|Dedrick Mills
|RB
|Hip
|Limited
|Nick Statz
|DB
|Head
|Full