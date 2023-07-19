Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 19, 2023

REDBLACKS, Stamps Injury Reports: Hakunavanhu sits out on Wed.

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday at McMahon Stadium.

In Ottawa, defensive back Cariel Brooks (foot) missed the first day of practice on Wednesday alongside running back Jackson Bennett (head) and wide receiver CJ Lewis (Achilles).

The Stamps opened their week without wide receivers Luther Hakunavanhu (ankle) and Tommylee Lewis (back), alongside defensive lineman Elliot Graham (shoulder). Running back Dedrick Mills (hip) was limited.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Chizi Umunakwe LB Shoulder DNP
Jovan Santos-Knox LB Hamstring Limited
Shaq Evans WR Hand Limited
Jackson Bennett RB Head DNP
Cariel Brooks DB Foot DNP
James Peter LB Hand Limited
CJ Lewis WR Achilles DNP
Dontae Bull OL Leg Full

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU THU Game Status
Elliot Graham DL Shoulder DNP
Luther Hakunavanhu WR Ankle DNP
Tommylee Lewis WR Back DNP
Tyson Middlemost WR Hamstring Full
Dedrick Mills RB Hip Limited
Nick Statz DB Head Full

 

