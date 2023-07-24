Ticats’ Injury Report: Mitchell limited in return to practice

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Friday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Tiger-Cats had quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (hip) on the field on Monday as a limited participant. Mitchell has been removed from the team’s six-game injured list.

Defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (knee) was also limited on Monday, while wide receivers Omar Bayless (non-football related), Chris Osei-Kusi (hamstring), offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (non-football related), fullback Myles Manalo (knee) and defensive lineman Mason Bennett (hamstring) were non-participants.

The REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday, having played in Calgary on Sunday night. The team will have a walkthrough practice on Tuesday.