Injury Reports July 24, 2023

Ticats’ Injury Report: Mitchell limited in return to practice

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Friday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Tiger-Cats had quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (hip) on the field on Monday as a limited participant. Mitchell has been removed from the team’s six-game injured list.

Defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (knee) was also limited on Monday, while wide receivers Omar Bayless (non-football related), Chris Osei-Kusi (hamstring), offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (non-football related), fullback Myles Manalo (knee) and defensive lineman Mason Bennett (hamstring) were non-participants.

The REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday, having played in Calgary on Sunday night. The team will have a walkthrough practice on Tuesday.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED GAME STATUS
Omar Bayless WR Non-football related DNP
Mason Bennett DL Hamstring DNP
Jarrod Hewett DL Knee Limited
Anthony Johnson WR Hamstring Limited
Vosean Joseph LB SHOULDER Full
Myles Manalo FB Knee DNP
Bo Levi Mitchell** QB Hip Limited
Chris Osei-Kusi WR Hamstring DNP
Kyle Saxelid OL Knee Full
Sean Thomas-Erlington RB Hamstring Full
Chris Van Zeyl OL Non-football related DNP
Cedric Wilcots DL Ankle Full
Dylan Wynn DL Knee Limited

