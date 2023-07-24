Ticats’ Injury Report: Mitchell limited in return to practice

- News
TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have filed their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Friday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.
The Tiger-Cats had quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (hip) on the field on Monday as a limited participant. Mitchell has been removed from the team’s six-game injured list.
Defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (knee) was also limited on Monday, while wide receivers Omar Bayless (non-football related), Chris Osei-Kusi (hamstring), offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (non-football related), fullback Myles Manalo (knee) and defensive lineman Mason Bennett (hamstring) were non-participants.
The REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday, having played in Calgary on Sunday night. The team will have a walkthrough practice on Tuesday.
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|GAME STATUS
|Omar Bayless
|WR
|Non-football related
|DNP
|Mason Bennett
|DL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jarrod Hewett
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|Anthony Johnson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Vosean Joseph
|LB
|SHOULDER
|Full
|Myles Manalo
|FB
|Knee
|DNP
|Bo Levi Mitchell**
|QB
|Hip
|Limited
|Chris Osei-Kusi
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Kyle Saxelid
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Sean Thomas-Erlington
|RB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Chris Van Zeyl
|OL
|Non-football related
|DNP
|Cedric Wilcots
|DL
|Ankle
|Full
|Dylan Wynn
|DL
|Knee
|Limited