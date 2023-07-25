Als’ Injury Report: Evans a full participant in walkthrough

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Sunday against the Calgary Stampeders at Molson Stadium.

The Alouettes held a one-hour walkthrough on Tuesday, as they come out of a bye week. They had defensive backs Ciante Evans (leg) and Zack Lindley (head) as full participants on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock (shoulder) was a full participant, while offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee), defensive back Raheem Wilson (knee), and wide receiver Greg Ellingson (knee) were limited. Wide receiver Tyson Philpot (leg) was a full participant.

The Stampeders did not practice on Tuesday. They’ll be on the field at McMahon Stadium on Wednesday.