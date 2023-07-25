Als’ Injury Report: Evans a full participant in walkthrough

- News
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Sunday against the Calgary Stampeders at Molson Stadium.
The Alouettes held a one-hour walkthrough on Tuesday, as they come out of a bye week. They had defensive backs Ciante Evans (leg) and Zack Lindley (head) as full participants on Tuesday.
Defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock (shoulder) was a full participant, while offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee), defensive back Raheem Wilson (knee), and wide receiver Greg Ellingson (knee) were limited. Wide receiver Tyson Philpot (leg) was a full participant.
The Stampeders did not practice on Tuesday. They’ll be on the field at McMahon Stadium on Wednesday.
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Walter Fletcher
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Ciante Evans
|DB
|Leg
|Full
|Brock Gowanlock
|DL
|Shoulder
|Full
|Sean Jamieson
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Raheem Wilson
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Greg Ellingson
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Tyson Philpot
|WR
|Leg
|Full
|James Tuck
|FB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Zack Lindley
|DB
|Head
|Full