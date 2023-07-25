Follow CFL

News July 25, 2023

Als’ Injury Report: Evans a full participant in walkthrough

Peter McCabe/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Sunday against the Calgary Stampeders at Molson Stadium.

The Alouettes held a one-hour walkthrough on Tuesday, as they come out of a bye week. They had defensive backs Ciante Evans (leg) and Zack Lindley (head) as full participants on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock (shoulder) was a full participant, while offensive lineman Sean Jamieson (knee), defensive back Raheem Wilson (knee), and wide receiver Greg Ellingson (knee) were limited. Wide receiver Tyson Philpot (leg) was a full participant.

The Stampeders did not practice on Tuesday. They’ll be on the field at McMahon Stadium on Wednesday.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU FRI Game Status
Walter Fletcher RB Healthy Scratch Full
Ciante Evans DB Leg Full
Brock Gowanlock DL Shoulder Full
Sean Jamieson OL Knee Limited
Raheem Wilson DB Knee Limited
Greg Ellingson WR Knee Limited
Tyson Philpot WR Leg Full
James Tuck FB Ankle Limited
Zack Lindley DB Head Full

