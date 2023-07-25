Argos, Riders Injury Reports: Williams, Wieneke take part on Tues.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Touchdown Atlantic game on Saturday, July 29 at St. Mary’s University in Halifax, N.S.

In Toronto, the Argos began their week without running back Daniel Adeboboye (hamstring) and wide receiver Cam Phillips (shoulder). Offensive tackle Isiah Cage (thigh), linebacker Jordan Williams (knee) and defensive lineman Shawn Oakman (healthy scratch) were all full participants on Tuesday.

In Regina, the Roughriders welcomed back some long-absent faces to their first practice of the week. Wide receivers Jake Wieneke (knee) and Brayden Lenius (lower back) were full participants, while Kian Schaefer-Baker (hip) was limited. The team was without receivers Tevin Jones (illness), Kendall Watson (ribs) and Mitchell Picton (head) on Tuesday.