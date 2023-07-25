Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 25, 2023

Argos, Riders Injury Reports: Williams, Wieneke take part on Tues.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Touchdown Atlantic game on Saturday, July 29 at St. Mary’s University in Halifax, N.S.

In Toronto, the Argos began their week without running back Daniel Adeboboye (hamstring) and wide receiver Cam Phillips (shoulder).  Offensive tackle Isiah Cage (thigh), linebacker Jordan Williams (knee) and defensive lineman Shawn Oakman (healthy scratch) were all full participants on Tuesday.

In Regina, the Roughriders welcomed back some long-absent faces to their first practice of the week. Wide receivers Jake Wieneke (knee) and Brayden Lenius (lower back) were full participants, while Kian Schaefer-Baker (hip) was limited. The team was without receivers Tevin Jones (illness), Kendall Watson (ribs) and Mitchell Picton (head) on Tuesday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Daniel Adeboboye RB Hamstring DNP
Markeith Ambles WR Ankle Limited
Dariusz Bladek OL Foot DNP
Isiah Cage OL Thigh Full
Maurice Carnell DB Knee DNP
Thomas Costigan DL Ankle Limited
Damonte Coxie WR Ankle Limited
Josh Hagerty DB Hand Limited
Henoc Muamba LB Knee DNP
Tommy Nield WR Head Limited
Shawn Oakman DL Healthy Scratch Full
Cam Phillips WR Shoulder DNP
Shane Richards OL Ankle Limited
Jordan Williams LB Knee Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Matt Dean LB Foot Limited
Jake Wieneke WR Knee Full
Anthony Lanier II DL Foot Full
Rodney Clemons DB Ankle DNP
Peter Godber OL Hand Full
Jaxon Ford DB Ankle DNP
Zack Fry OL Low Back Limited
Brayden Lenius WR Low Back Full
Bryan Cox DL Knee DNP
Tevin Jones WR Illness DNP
Kendall Watson WR Ribs DNP
Mitch Picton WR Head DNP
Kian Shaefer-Baker WR Hip Limited

