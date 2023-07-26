CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 8

TORONTO — Week 8 will feature a slew of interesting matchups, including a rematch of last year’s Touchdown Atlantic between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders in Halifax on Saturday.

Before the action heads out to Nova Scotia, two East Division teams square up on Friday as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats travel to Ottawa to face a red-hot REDBLACKS. The Dustin-Crum led squad is coming off two straight wins to move to .500 on the season. The team as a whole has come to life after the rookie pivot took over, scoring 74 points in two weeks in wins over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders. Hamilton also sports a rookie quarterback on the helm with Taylor Powell leading the way for the Black and Gold. Powell took over after injuries to Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz and had a valiant performance in his first start against the Bombers in Week 7.

The weekend kicks off with this year’s Touchdown Atlantic from Huskie Stadium in Halifax as the Argos and Riders recreate the action from last year’s matchup when Toronto won 30-24 on a Wynton McManis pick six in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Chad Kelly leads the league in passing yards with 1,408 for an Argonauts team that holds a 5-0 record for the first team since 1960. The other sideline will have pivot Mason Fine and the 3-3 Roughriders coming off two consecutive hard-fought losses. Saturday’s game will be the sixth installment of Touchdown Atlantic and the first-ever regular season game played in Halifax.

Later on Saturday the BC Lions travel to Edmonton to take on an Elks team still looking for their first win of the season. The two faced off in Week 2 in Vancouver as the Lions came away with a 22-0 victory. BC’s defence has allowed only 94 points over six games so far in 2022, best mark across the league. The offence will be without quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. who suffered a knee injury in Week 7. The team announced on Tuesday that veteran pivot Dane Evans will be the starter on Saturday.

Sunday features the last matchup of the week with the Montreal Alouettes returning to action after a bye to host the Calgary Stampeders at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The Stamps will have a familiar face returning to their sidelines after trading with the Ticats for defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis. The Als also made a move ahead of Week 8 after signing former CFL All-Star linebacker Shawn Lemon on Monday.

» Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Ottawa

» Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET: Touchdown Atlantic – Saskatchewan vs Toronto

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: BC at Edmonton

» Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Calgary at Montreal

THE CRUM-BACK IN COWTOWN

Third overtime game this season, matching the total in 2022

117th overtime game in league history (OT began in 1986)

Second most lead changes in league history (eight; record of 10)

Most total points this season (84) ​

Most total yards in a game this season (872)

14 scoring drives

707 total passing yards

Six big plays on offence

Ottawa became the first team in CFL history to win consecutive weeks in overtime.

HEAVE AWAY!

Saturday’s game will be the sixth installment of Touchdown Atlantic and the first-ever regular season game played in Halifax.

History of regular season TDA games: September 26, 2010 | EDM 24 – TOR 6 September 25, 2011 | CGY 36 – HAM 55 September 21, 2013 | MTL 26 – HAM 28 August 25, 2019 | MTL 28 – TOR 22 July 16, 2022 | TOR 30 – SSK 24

The first five TDAs averaged 56 points.

EAST COAST CONNECTIONS

SSK | Offensive Coordinator | Kelly Jeffrey Former Mount Allison head coach 3x AUS Coach of the Year USPORTS Coach of the Year in 2014

SSK | K | Brett Lauther Born in Truro, N.S. Played at Saint Mary’s

TOR | OL | Gregor Mackellar Born in Timberlea, N.S. Played at St. FX

TOR | LB | Henoc Muamba Played at St. FX



NOW AND THEN

The Toronto Argonauts have started 5-0 for the first time since 1960.

Comparing the two Argos teams through five games:

​(Category: 2023 | 1960) Scoring: 37.2 | 26.8 Points against: 22.2 | 16.4 Average margin of victory: 15 | 10 Passing leaders: Chad Kelly (1,408 yards and 7 TDs) | Tobin Rote (1,846 and 15) Rushing Duo: AJ Ouellette/Andrew Harris (488 yards and 5 TDs) | Dick Shatto/Cookie Gilchrist (462 and 2)

​(Category: 2023 | 1960)

LEMON-AID

Shawn Lemon has signed with the Alouettes for his 12th season in the league.

He is looking to provide a boost to a Montreal squad that has registered a league-low seven sacks this season.

The Charleston native is the active leader in sacks with 92 in 135 career games.

Lemon has four seasons with double-digit sacks, including 14 last season with Calgary.

He is 15 th on the all-time sacks list, needing four to surpass Hall of Famer Mike Walker for 14 th .

on the all-time sacks list, needing four to surpass Hall of Famer Mike Walker for 14 . With eight more sacks, he will become the 13th CFL player to reach 100 career sacks.

