Player Grades powered by PFF: Who finished Week 7 on top?

TORONTO — There was plenty of excitement and big plays in Week 7, including the thrilling overtime game between the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS on Sunday night to cap off the week.

Unsurprisingly, there were a handful stars from that game that shot to the top of their respective PFF Player Grades rankings.

Nate Behar was the highest graded receiver from Week 7 with a 78.0 receiving grade, led by his clutch antics at the end of the contest (this is becoming a theme for the pass-catcher). He hauled in eight of 10 passes thrown his way for 81 yards to go along with the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the game-winning two-point convert catch in overtime.

Defensive lineman Mike Rose celebrated his 31st birthday with an excellent performance against the REDBLACKS, earning the best pass rush grade (80.1) of the week. He tallied a sack, two hurries and four pressures in the contest to go along with three tackles.

Brandin Dandridge led all defensive backs with a 86.4 coverage grade after hauling in an interception that he returned for a touchdown to go along with a tackle and knockdown.

Who led the rest of the categories? Find out below.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 24 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)