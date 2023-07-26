Player Grades powered by PFF: Who finished Week 7 on top?

Brett Holmes/CFL.ca
TORONTO — There was plenty of excitement and big plays in Week 7, including the thrilling overtime game between the Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa REDBLACKS on Sunday night to cap off the week.
Unsurprisingly, there were a handful stars from that game that shot to the top of their respective PFF Player Grades rankings.
Nate Behar was the highest graded receiver from Week 7 with a 78.0 receiving grade, led by his clutch antics at the end of the contest (this is becoming a theme for the pass-catcher). He hauled in eight of 10 passes thrown his way for 81 yards to go along with the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the game-winning two-point convert catch in overtime.
Defensive lineman Mike Rose celebrated his 31st birthday with an excellent performance against the REDBLACKS, earning the best pass rush grade (80.1) of the week. He tallied a sack, two hurries and four pressures in the contest to go along with three tackles.
Brandin Dandridge led all defensive backs with a 86.4 coverage grade after hauling in an interception that he returned for a touchdown to go along with a tackle and knockdown.
Who led the rest of the categories? Find out below.
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.
For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Zach Collaros (WPG)
|12.8
|2
|83.3%
|0
|86.1
|2
|Dane Evans (BC)
|8.8
|5
|64.0%
|2
|83.9
|3
|Dustin Crum (OTT)
|8.8
|1
|79.3%
|0
|82.2
|4
|Jake Maier (CGY)
|11.8
|4
|73.7%
|2
|73.2
|5
|Taylor Cornelius (EDM)
|7.6
|2
|58.6%
|0
|70.0
|6
|Mason Fine (SSK)
|7.0
|1
|77.5%
|1
|67.7
|7
|Chad Kelly (TOR)
|11.3
|1
|74.1%
|1
|63.5
|8
|Taylor Powell (HAM)
|6.9
|0
|65.8%
|2
|56.4
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|Nate Behar (OTT)
|8
|81
|15
|1
|78.0
|2
|Justin Hardy (OTT)
|7
|94
|58
|3
|72.0
|3
|Clark Barnes (CGY)
|5
|87
|43
|1
|71.1
|4
|Alexander Hollins (BC)
|3
|56
|30
|2
|70.9
|5
|Kenny Lawler (WPG)
|7
|93
|25
|3
|70.5
|6
|Nic Demski (WPG)
|4
|115
|49
|2
|70.3
|7
|Reggie Begelton (CGY)
|7
|79
|4
|2
|70.2
|8
|Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (TOR)
|6
|69
|24
|3
|69.1
|9
|Dillon Mitchell (EDM)
|4
|115
|45
|2
|68.7
|10
|Jaelon Acklin (OTT)
|5
|60
|10
|2
|68.5
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|Brady Oliveira (WPG)
|5
|3
|5
|74.0
|2
|AJ Ouellette (TOR)
|4
|2
|4
|73.8
|3
|Devonte Williams (OTT)
|0
|1
|1
|72.1
|4
|Ante Litre (OTT)
|1
|1
|5
|71.8
|5
|Shaun Shivers (BC)
|5
|0
|0
|66.8
|6
|Kevin Brown (EDM)
|2
|2
|2
|65.9
|7
|James Butler (HAM)
|2
|0
|1
|63.6
|8
|Andrew Harris (TOR)
|0
|0
|1
|60.5
|9
|Dedrick Mills (CGY)
|1
|0
|0
|57.2
|10
|Jamal Morrow (SSK)
|1
|0
|1
|56.6
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 24 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Peter Nicastro (TOR)
|31
|0
|0.0%
|85.6
|2
|Colin Kelly (SSK)
|44
|0
|0.0%
|84.3
|3
|Brandon Revenberg (HAM)
|47
|0
|0.0%
|83.8
|4
|Jermarcus Hardrick (WPG)
|26
|0
|0.0%
|82.9
|5
|Drew Desjarlais (OTT)
|41
|1
|2.4%
|81.6
|6
|Tomas Jack-Kurdyla (EDM)
|36
|1
|2.8%
|80.2
|7
|Evan Johnson (SSK)
|44
|2
|4.5%
|77.2
|8
|Chris Kolankowski (WPG)
|26
|1
|3.9%
|76.8
|9
|David Beard (HAM)
|47
|2
|4.3%
|75.4
|10
|Mark Korte (EDM)
|36
|1
|2.8%
|74.7
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Mike Rose (CGY)
|1
|4
|2
|80.1
|2
|Mathieu Betts (BC)
|1
|4
|1
|77.6
|3
|Robbie Smith (TOR)
|1
|4
|2
|75.0
|4
|Woody Baron (BC)
|1
|1
|0
|72.0
|5
|Willie Jefferson (WPG)
|1
|4
|2
|70.9
|6
|Folarin Orimolade (TOR)
|1
|9
|7
|70.6
|7
|Casey Sayles (HAM)
|1
|4
|2
|70.1
|8
|Bryce Carter (OTT)
|2
|7
|2
|68.8
|9
|Micah Johnson (SSK)
|1
|3
|2
|68.3
|10
|Michael Wakefield (OTT)
|1
|8
|6
|67.8
|10
|Julian Howsare (CGY)
|1
|6
|4
|67.8
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage
|Receptions Allowed
|Interceptions
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Brandin Dandridge (OTT)
|4
|2
|1
|86.4
|2
|Richard Leonard (HAM)
|4
|1
|0
|85.6
|3
|Quincy Mauger (BC)
|1
|1
|0
|83.8
|4
|Amari Henderson (SSK)
|7
|5
|1
|82.0
|5
|Demerio Houston (WPG)
|7
|4
|1
|80.0
|6
|Royce Metchie (TOR)
|2
|1
|0
|78.6
|7
|Alonzo Addae (OTT)
|1
|1
|1
|78.0
|8
|Jaelon Edwards-Cooper (BC)
|5
|4
|1
|75.4
|9
|Stavros Katsantonis (HAM)
|2
|1
|0
|73.9
|10
|Sherrod Baltimore (OTT)
|1
|0
|0
|73.5
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Ben Hladik (BC)
|14
|1
|80.8
|2
|Bo Lokombo (BC)
|14
|1
|78.5
|3
|Adam Bighill (WPG)
|11
|2
|77.2
|4
|Simoni Lawrence (HAM)
|18
|3
|70.4
|5
|Jonathan Jones (TOR)
|10
|1
|70.1
|6
|Derrick Moncrief (SSK)
|10
|1
|70.0
|7
|Chris Edwards (HAM)
|14
|0
|69.9
|8
|Jameer Thurman (HAM)
|18
|0
|68.8
|9
|Larry Dean (SSK)
|11
|1
|68.5
|10
|Adam Auclair (OTT)
|10
|0
|68.4
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)