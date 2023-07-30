Defensive core key to Als success over Stamps

MONTREAL – In a game where neither quarterback could find the end zone, Kabion Ento did.

The Alouettes cornerback intercepted Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier for a 53-yard pick-six to the house, the only score on the ground in the game where the Als defeated the Stamps 25-18.

But beyond the scoreboard, forcing the Stamps to turn the ball over whether it be an interception or on downs was the pressure the Als defence brought to secure a win.

“At halftime we just continued to execute and followed the game plan, make the calls, communicate, at the end of the day that’s all you can do and play your hardest,” Ento told TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde post-game.

With Cody Fajardo unable to steer the offence find the end zone, Ento was the lone player on either side of the ball to do so, keeping the Als ahead despite Stamps kicker René Paredes having a perfect 6-for-6 night.

The play not only shifted the momentum for Montreal, but for Ento, was a play that had to be made in order to keep the game in their hands.

“I had my man, he threw it to him, I picked it, nothing more than that, just good eye discipline and made a play on the ball,” said Ento.

“When he ran outright I had no choice but to break with him, if I don’t, that would’ve been a catch and possibly a touchdown the other way.”

The Alouettes not only intercepted Maier twice, but also pressured and got to him for the sack three times, putting a stop to long drives that could have led to a Stamps score.

Bryce Notree, Avery Ellis and Jamal Davis II all recorded sacks on the night while Ento, Najee Murray and Kordell Rodgers all grabbed interceptions to keep the Stamps out of the end zone.

“We’ve got some dogs up front… we had a couple of second and longs, it gets tough for any quarterback back there, they rushed good today and they really helped the coverage out,” said Ento.

“That’s what people don’t understand, a good rush helps coverage, so that’s what happened tonight.”