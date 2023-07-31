Bombers, Lions Injury Report: Schoen, Adams limited on Mon.

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions have shared their injury reports ahead of their Thursday night game at IG Field.

In Winnipeg, wide receiver Dalton Schoen (hip) was a limited participant on Monday, after sitting out the team’s Sunday session. Linebacker Jared Beeksma (knee) sat out on Monday.

In Vancouver, the Lions began their week with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (knee) and defensive lineman Josh Banks (hamstring) limited. Wide receiver Dominque Rhymes (knee) was a full participant on Monday.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Dalton Schoen WR Hip DNP Limited Winston Rose DB Foot Full Full Kyrie Wilson LB Achilles Full Full Jared Beeksma LB Knee Limited DNP