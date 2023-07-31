Bombers, Lions Injury Report: Schoen, Adams limited on Mon.

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions have shared their injury reports ahead of their Thursday night game at IG Field.
In Winnipeg, wide receiver Dalton Schoen (hip) was a limited participant on Monday, after sitting out the team’s Sunday session. Linebacker Jared Beeksma (knee) sat out on Monday.
In Vancouver, the Lions began their week with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (knee) and defensive lineman Josh Banks (hamstring) limited. Wide receiver Dominque Rhymes (knee) was a full participant on Monday.
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Dalton Schoen
|WR
|Hip
|DNP
|Limited
|Winston Rose
|DB
|Foot
|Full
|Full
|Kyrie Wilson
|LB
|Achilles
|Full
|Full
|Jared Beeksma
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|DNP
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Vernon Adams Jr.
|QB
|Knee
|Limited
|Josh Banks
|DL
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Kienan LaFrance
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Patrice Rene
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Dominique Rhymes
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Shaun Shivers
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full