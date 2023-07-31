Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 31, 2023

Bombers, Lions Injury Report: Schoen, Adams limited on Mon.

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions have shared their injury reports ahead of their Thursday night game at IG Field.

In Winnipeg, wide receiver Dalton Schoen (hip) was a limited participant on Monday, after sitting out the team’s Sunday session. Linebacker Jared Beeksma (knee) sat out on Monday.

In Vancouver, the Lions began their week with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (knee) and defensive lineman Josh Banks (hamstring) limited. Wide receiver Dominque Rhymes (knee) was a full participant on Monday.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Dalton Schoen WR Hip DNP Limited
Winston Rose DB Foot Full Full
Kyrie Wilson LB Achilles Full Full
Jared Beeksma LB Knee Limited DNP

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE Game Status
Vernon Adams Jr. QB Knee Limited
Josh Banks DL Hamstring Limited
Kienan LaFrance RB Healthy Scratch Full
Patrice Rene DB Healthy Scratch Full  
Dominique Rhymes WR Knee Full
Shaun Shivers RB Healthy Scratch Full

 

