Argos, Stamps Injury Reports: Carey limited, Coxie full on Tue.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at BMO Field.

Toronto started their week of practice on Tuesday without defensive back Maurice Carnell (knee), linebacker Henoc Muamba (knee) and fullback Spencer Nichols (head).

Wide receivers Markeith Ambles (ankle) and Damonte Coxie (ankle) were full participants.

The Stampeders held a walkthrough on Tuesday after playing on Sunday against the Alouettes in Montreal.

Running back Ka’Deem Carey (toe) and wide receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes (rib) were amongst five players listed as limited for Calgary, while long snapper Aaron Crawford (calf) and wide receiver Cole Tucker (foot) sat out on Tuesday.