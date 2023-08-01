Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports August 1, 2023

Argos, Stamps Injury Reports: Carey limited, Coxie full on Tue.

Dave Chidley/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury reports ahead of their game on Friday at BMO Field.

Toronto started their week of practice on Tuesday without defensive back Maurice Carnell (knee), linebacker Henoc Muamba (knee) and fullback Spencer Nichols (head).

Wide receivers Markeith Ambles (ankle) and Damonte Coxie (ankle) were full participants.

The Stampeders held a walkthrough on Tuesday after playing on Sunday against the Alouettes in Montreal.

Running back Ka’Deem Carey (toe) and wide receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes (rib) were amongst five players listed as limited for Calgary, while long snapper Aaron Crawford (calf) and wide receiver Cole Tucker (foot) sat out on Tuesday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Markeith Ambles WR Ankle Full
Dariusz Bladek OL Foot Full
Isiah Cage OL Thigh Full
Maurice Carnell DB Knee DNP
Thomas Costigan DL Ankle Full
Damonte Coxie WR Ankle Full
Josh Hagerty DB Hand Full
Tarvarus McFadden DB Healthy Scratch Full
Henoc Muamba LB Knee DNP
Spencer Nichols FB Head DNP
Tommy Nield WR Head Full
Shane Richards OL Ankle Full

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Ka’Deem Carey RB Toe Limited
Aaron Crawford LS Calf DNP
Tre Odom-Dukes WR Rib Limited
Elliot Graham DL Shoulder Full
Colton Hunchak WR Hip Limited
Tre Roberson DB Head Full
Cole Tucker WR Foot DNP
Darius Williams LB Hamstring Limited
Perry Young LB Head Limited

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!