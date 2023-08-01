Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Will Collaros air it out against Lions?

Not the perfection we seek, but we’ll take a 7-3 record for Week 8 of Blitz Picks.

With our record now at 47-33, here comes Week 9 and another chance to reel in that elusive 10-0.

1) Will Winnipeg score in double digits this week against BC after being held to six points

in the first meeting between the two clubs?

Yes. The Blue Bombers are the second-highest scoring team in the league at 25.6 offensive

points per game and will have the benefit of coming off an open week along with WR Kenny

Lawler ($10,000), who was unavailable for the Week 3 matchup. Still, it will be a challenge

considering how stingy the Lions D (11.6 offensive points per game) has been this season.

2) Will BC’s Mathieu Betts record more sacks than Winnipeg’s Willie Jefferson when the

Lions play the Blue Bombers on Thursday?

Yes. Betts recorded three of his CFL-best 10 sacks during the 30-6 win over the Blue Bombers

on June 22. However, Jefferson, who is second in the league with eight QB takedowns, has at

least one sack in each of his last four games.

3) Will Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros throw for more or less than 299.5 yards this week

against BC?

Less. BC allows just 214.1 yards per game and 6.5 yards per pass, both league bests. Collaros

($15,000) threw for just 191 yards in the first meeting against the Lions and had just one

completion of better than 18 yards. Expect better totals but not enough to suggest a huge

Thursday night of production from Collaros.

4) Will Toronto’s offence generate more or less than 199.5 net yards against Calgary on

Friday?

More, and then some. The Argos had a glitch in the system in Week 8 when pivot Chad Kelly

($15,000) threw for just 121 yards and the reliable ground game stalled to the tune of 90 yards.

Toronto faces a Calgary defence that is fourth in yards allowed (342.1) but is also eighth in

rushing yards allowed (120.1), which means A.J. Ouellette ($12,300) will be open for business

for fantasy users.

5) Will Calgary’s Rene Paredes kick a field goal greater than 49.5 yards this week against

Toronto?

Yes. Why go against the rocket leg of Paredes, who hit field goals of 50 and 53 yards in the

Week 8 win over the Alouettes? Paredes is a perfect 6-for-6 from 50-plus yards this season and

leads the league with an average of 38.0 yards per successful kick.

6) Which Montreal receiver (Austin Mack, Kaion Julien-Grant, Tyson Philpot) will have the most receiving yards this week against Hamilton?

We’ll go with Mack ($10,000), who is fourth in the league with 495 receiving yards. Going with

Julien-Grant ($11,500) isn’t a bad call, but the addition of Philpot ($8,000) makes this

intriguing. The second-year receiver was activated from the six-game Injured List prior to Week 8

and has way too much potential to be ignored by QB Cody Fajardo ($13,000).

7) Will Hamilton’s Jameer Thurman record more or less than 6.5 tackles on Saturday

against Montreal?

More. With the Alouettes focusing on getting RB William Stanback ($9,000) more involved in

the offence, the chances for Thurman to make a host of tackles greatly increases.

8) Will Ottawa’s Dustin Crum rush for more or less than 74.5 yards on Sunday against

Saskatchewan?

Less. Crum’s ($7,500) running skills bring an extra element to the REDBLACKS offence but

look for RB Devonte Williams ($9,000) to have a bigger role in the Ottawa ground game. Crum

averages a league-best 8.9 yards per carry but will likely ease up on the number of rushing

attempts after he was pounded hard by the Hamilton defence in Week 8.

9) Will Saskatchewan’s Jake Dolegala throw a pass this week against Ottawa?

Yes. Starter Mason Fine ($6,500) has yet to lead the Roughriders offence to the end zone in his

first two starts. Dolegala ($5,000) completed four of his five attempts for 100 yards and a major

in relief of Fine late in Week 8, and if Fine continues to struggle, expect Dolegala to get an

opportunity.

10) Will we see a pick-6 touchdown in Week 9?

Yes. That means keeping an eye on Ottawa DB Brandin Dandridge, who has returned two of

his four interceptions for touchdowns this season. He’s our pick to pick-6.