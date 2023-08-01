Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Will Collaros air it out against Lions?

- News
Not the perfection we seek, but we’ll take a 7-3 record for Week 8 of Blitz Picks.
With our record now at 47-33, here comes Week 9 and another chance to reel in that elusive 10-0.
1) Will Winnipeg score in double digits this week against BC after being held to six points
in the first meeting between the two clubs?
Yes. The Blue Bombers are the second-highest scoring team in the league at 25.6 offensive
points per game and will have the benefit of coming off an open week along with WR Kenny
Lawler ($10,000), who was unavailable for the Week 3 matchup. Still, it will be a challenge
considering how stingy the Lions D (11.6 offensive points per game) has been this season.
2) Will BC’s Mathieu Betts record more sacks than Winnipeg’s Willie Jefferson when the
Lions play the Blue Bombers on Thursday?
Yes. Betts recorded three of his CFL-best 10 sacks during the 30-6 win over the Blue Bombers
on June 22. However, Jefferson, who is second in the league with eight QB takedowns, has at
least one sack in each of his last four games.
3) Will Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros throw for more or less than 299.5 yards this week
against BC?
Less. BC allows just 214.1 yards per game and 6.5 yards per pass, both league bests. Collaros
($15,000) threw for just 191 yards in the first meeting against the Lions and had just one
completion of better than 18 yards. Expect better totals but not enough to suggest a huge
Thursday night of production from Collaros.
4) Will Toronto’s offence generate more or less than 199.5 net yards against Calgary on
Friday?
More, and then some. The Argos had a glitch in the system in Week 8 when pivot Chad Kelly
($15,000) threw for just 121 yards and the reliable ground game stalled to the tune of 90 yards.
Toronto faces a Calgary defence that is fourth in yards allowed (342.1) but is also eighth in
rushing yards allowed (120.1), which means A.J. Ouellette ($12,300) will be open for business
for fantasy users.
5) Will Calgary’s Rene Paredes kick a field goal greater than 49.5 yards this week against
Toronto?
Yes. Why go against the rocket leg of Paredes, who hit field goals of 50 and 53 yards in the
Week 8 win over the Alouettes? Paredes is a perfect 6-for-6 from 50-plus yards this season and
leads the league with an average of 38.0 yards per successful kick.
6) Which Montreal receiver (Austin Mack, Kaion Julien-Grant, Tyson Philpot) will have the most receiving yards this week against Hamilton?
We’ll go with Mack ($10,000), who is fourth in the league with 495 receiving yards. Going with
Julien-Grant ($11,500) isn’t a bad call, but the addition of Philpot ($8,000) makes this
intriguing. The second-year receiver was activated from the six-game Injured List prior to Week 8
and has way too much potential to be ignored by QB Cody Fajardo ($13,000).
7) Will Hamilton’s Jameer Thurman record more or less than 6.5 tackles on Saturday
against Montreal?
More. With the Alouettes focusing on getting RB William Stanback ($9,000) more involved in
the offence, the chances for Thurman to make a host of tackles greatly increases.
8) Will Ottawa’s Dustin Crum rush for more or less than 74.5 yards on Sunday against
Saskatchewan?
Less. Crum’s ($7,500) running skills bring an extra element to the REDBLACKS offence but
look for RB Devonte Williams ($9,000) to have a bigger role in the Ottawa ground game. Crum
averages a league-best 8.9 yards per carry but will likely ease up on the number of rushing
attempts after he was pounded hard by the Hamilton defence in Week 8.
9) Will Saskatchewan’s Jake Dolegala throw a pass this week against Ottawa?
Yes. Starter Mason Fine ($6,500) has yet to lead the Roughriders offence to the end zone in his
first two starts. Dolegala ($5,000) completed four of his five attempts for 100 yards and a major
in relief of Fine late in Week 8, and if Fine continues to struggle, expect Dolegala to get an
opportunity.
10) Will we see a pick-6 touchdown in Week 9?
Yes. That means keeping an eye on Ottawa DB Brandin Dandridge, who has returned two of
his four interceptions for touchdowns this season. He’s our pick to pick-6.