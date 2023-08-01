Fantasy Projections: Rolling with the unpredictable

Week 8 was unkind to our projections. Toronto’s Chad Kelly ($15,000) managed just 6.4 fantasy points while BC’s Shaun Shivers didn’t even play. Even our two receivers, Montreal’s Austin Mack ($10,000) and Kaion Julien-Grant ($11,500), failed to deliver as they combined for just 18.8 FP. Ouch, indeed.

These weeks will happen over the course of a season, so let’s just make like a Taylor Swift song (she’s everywhere, right?) and shake it off in order to focus on Week 9’s projections.

Quarterbacks

1. Chad Kelly, Toronto, $15,000 Salary (22.6 Projected Fantasy Points): We’re entitled to a bad week, and Kelly got his out in Week 8. We’re expecting a solid rebound that will look like the 29.5 FP he delivered in Weeks 6 and 7. It’s safe to go back into the Argo waters.

2. Jake Maier, Calgary, $14,000 Salary (15.4): The league leader in passing yards will continue to throw the ball at will, especially against Toronto’s league-worst pass defence. Here’s hoping Maier can avoid the interception bug (four in the past two weeks) that has tempered his fantasy upside.

3. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $13,000 Salary (17.8): Even though the Alouettes appear to be focusing more on the run game, Fajardo’s big arm and solid corps of receivers should be more than enough to exploit a Hamilton defence that has allowed 15 completions of better than 30 yards. Don’t be surprised if he ends Week 9 as the highest scoring fantasy pivot.

4. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (17.5): The Bombers will be challenged by a ruthlessly efficient BC defence that held Collaros to just 5.0 fantasy points in the Week 3 matchup. Rare is the time Collaros is a high risk/high reward play, yet here we are.

5. Dane Evans, BC, $10,000 Salary (12.0): Coming off a solid 21.2 FP effort in the Week 8 win over Edmonton, Evans gets another start while Vernon Adams Jr. continues to heal up. He’ll be challenged by Willie Jefferson and a Winnipeg pass rush that’s been the foundation behind the Blue Bombers and their league-low 61 per cent completion rate allowed.

Running backs

1. AJ Ouellette, Toronto, $12,300 Salary (14.3): Ouellette failed to score at least 11.6 FP for the first time since Week 2. Fantasy salvation comes in the form of a Stampeders’ run defence that’s allowing 120.3 yards on the ground.

2. William Stanback, Montreal, $9,000 Salary (10.9): We’re about to see a surge in production from Stanback, who has exceeded projections in consecutive games and is now starting to return as the foundation of the Alouettes’ offence.

3. Devonte Williams, Ottawa, $9,00 Salary (7.5): The REDBLACKS would love to get the ball into Williams’ hands more often, especially against a Tiger-Cats run defence that is giving up 119.7 yards per game. The presence of Dustin Crum’s ($7,500) running makes him a bit of a risk, but it’s one worth pursuing.

4. James Butler, Hamilton, $11,000 Salary (13.5): Look for Butler to thrive in the passing game, where he should be able to loosen things up for rookie Taylor Powell ($5,000) to get downfield against a REDBLACKS’ defence that has given up a league-high 18 completions of better than 30 yards. We’re counting on Butler to far exceed his projection.

5. Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan, $12,700 Salary (14.0): After tallying 24.6 FP in Week 6, Morrow has managed a combined 15.5 FP in the past two games as defences have keyed on him and daring pivot Mason Fine ($6,500) to beat them. Like Butler, Morrow could put up solid fantasy numbers if he’s more involved in the passing game.

6. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $14,000 Salary (14.6): Oliveira comes into Week 9 with four straight games of at least 14.0 fantasy points. However, keep expectations tempered considering he’s facing a BC team that held him to just 7.3 FP in Week 3.

Receivers

1. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $13,000 Salary (16.6): Begelton has been targeted 29 times in the past three games and will be in line for double digit targets against the Argos, who have allowed a league-high 70.8 percent completion rate against opposing passers.

2. Alexander Hollins, BC, $13,800 Salary (13.2): Even with Dominique Rhymes expected to return to the lineup on Thursday, Hollins is becoming the go-to target for Dane Evans. A third straight game of at least 14 fantasy points is a strong possibility against the Blue Bombers.

3. Tevin Jones, Saskatchewan, $13,600 (16.9): The league leader in receiving yards, Jones has scored at least 14.5 FP in four of his last five games. His numbers could go higher if Mason Fine can get the Roughriders into the end zone.

4. Austin Mack, Montreal, $10,000 Salary (15.7): Last week’s 6.7 FP effort against the Stampeders was the first time Mack was held under double digits. Have faith, fantasy users. Mack gets a solid rebound opportunity against Hamilton, who has given up an average of 9.6 yards per pass.

5. Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg, $14,000 Salary (12.8): If the Blue Bombers are going square things up against the Lions, Schoen will have a huge role. He’s had just two games of over 15 fantasy points, so he’s overdue for a 2022-like outburst.

6. Kaion Julien-Grant, Montreal, $11,500 Salary (15.4): KJG has scored at least 12.1 FP in five straight games. His elusiveness on the open field sets him up well against the Tiger-Cats.

7. Tre Odoms-Dukes, Calgary, $11,900 Salary (13.6): He’s emerged as a productive complement to Begelton the past two games, having scored a combined 38.8 FP.

8. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $12,500 Salary (14.6): The All-Star version of Demski has returned over the past two games as he’s tallied 41.4 fantasy points in that span. The league’s most efficient receiver had a team-best 12.4 FP in the first meeting against BC and should meet expectations as usual.

9. Dominique Rhymes, BC, $13,700 Salary (15.8): He’s expected to be in the lineup on Thursday and will relish the chance to burn the Blue Bombers after missing the first meeting between the two teams.

10. Shawn Bane Jr., Saskatchewan, $13,900 Salary (14.4): Bane has seen his production climb since Mason Fine replaced Trevor Harris. Like Tevin Jones, Bane seems to not be bothered by the potential uncertainty at pivot.

11. Duke Williams, Hamilton, $10,500 Salary (13.2): Last week’s 16.4 FP left us very encouraged about his upside before Bo Levi Mitchell was injured. His efficiency numbers remain below average, but Williams’ big play potential has been appealing for Taylor Powell.

12. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $11,000 Salary (13.4): Hardy would greatly benefit from QB Dustin Crum’s reduction from running too often. He comes into Week 9 with four straight games of at least 10.5 fantasy points.

Defence

1. BC, $11,000 Salary (14.0): The Lions have scored at least 11 fantasy points in five of their last six games including each of the last three.

2. Toronto, $9,700 Salary (15.0): Calgary’s Jake Maier leads the league with 11 interceptions, making the Argos’ defence a great alternative for those looking to avoid the risk of Winnipeg’s offence coming to life against BC.

3. Montreal, $9,500 salary (8.6): Hamilton’s -7 turnover ratio blends well against an Alouettes’ defence that has recorded nine interceptions, third-best in the league.

4. Ottawa, $9,700 Salary (11.4): Facing a Saskatchewan offence that has struggled to find the end zone bodes well for the REDBLACKS to put up sneaky good numbers.