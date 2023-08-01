CFL Honour Roll, Week 8: Evans, Ento, Lions O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Dane Evans, Kabion Ento, and the BC Lions’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 8 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 8: OFFENCE

QB | Dane Evans | BC Lions | BC 27 – EDM 0

PFF Player Grade: 90.1

25-of-32 passing (78.1 per cent) for 330 yards and two touchdowns in first start of 2023

One 30+ yard pass: personal season-high 55-yard effort to Alexander Hollins in the first quarter

5 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 8: DEFENCE

DB | Kabion Ento | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 25 – CGY 18

PFF Player Grade: 91.8

54 total defensive snaps

One interception returned 53 yards for a touchdown

Three defensive tackles and two pass knockdowns

8 Grade on 44 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 8: OFFENSIVE LINE

BC Lions | BC 27 – EDM 0

PFF unit grade: 71.8

Top-3 performers: Jarrell Broxton | 73.7 Michael Couture | 72.7 Kent Perkins 63.3



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 8

(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023

(Grade | Week | Position | Name | Team)