Injury Reports August 1, 2023

Ticats’ Injury Report: WR Anthony Johnson sits out Tues.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday against the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field.

The Tiger-Cats began their week without defensive lineman Mason Bennett (hamstring), wide receiver Anthony Johnson (hamstring), Myles Manalo (knee), offensive lineman Tyrone Riley (knee/hamstring), linebacker Fraser Sopik (shoulder) and defensive lineman Cedric Wilcots II (non-football related).

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (leg) was injured late in the Ticats’ Week 8 win over Ottawa and is back on the six-game injured list.

The Alouettes did not practice on Tuesday and therefore do not have an injury report. They’re back on the field on Wednesday.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Omar Bayless WR Non-football related Full
Mason Bennett DL Hamstring DNP
Mohamed Diallo DL Thumb Limited
Jarrod Hewitt DL Knee Limited
Anthony Johnson WR Hamstring DNP
Vosean Joseph LB Ankle Limited
Myles Manalo FB Knee DNP
Tyreik McAllister RB Ankle Limited
Bo Levi Mitchell QB Leg DNP
Chris Osei-Kusi WR Hamstring Limited
Tyrone Riley OL Knee/hamstring DNP
Casey Sayles DL Achilles Limited
Fraser Sopik LB Shoulder DNP
Chris Van Zeyl OL Non-football related Limited
Cedric Wilcots II DL Shoulder DNP
Kyle Saxelid OL Knee Limited

 

