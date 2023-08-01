Ticats’ Injury Report: WR Anthony Johnson sits out Tues.

- News
TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday against the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field.
The Tiger-Cats began their week without defensive lineman Mason Bennett (hamstring), wide receiver Anthony Johnson (hamstring), Myles Manalo (knee), offensive lineman Tyrone Riley (knee/hamstring), linebacker Fraser Sopik (shoulder) and defensive lineman Cedric Wilcots II (non-football related).
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (leg) was injured late in the Ticats’ Week 8 win over Ottawa and is back on the six-game injured list.
The Alouettes did not practice on Tuesday and therefore do not have an injury report. They’re back on the field on Wednesday.
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Omar Bayless
|WR
|Non-football related
|Full
|Mason Bennett
|DL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Mohamed Diallo
|DL
|Thumb
|Limited
|Jarrod Hewitt
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|Anthony Johnson
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Vosean Joseph
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Myles Manalo
|FB
|Knee
|DNP
|Tyreik McAllister
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Bo Levi Mitchell
|QB
|Leg
|DNP
|Chris Osei-Kusi
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Tyrone Riley
|OL
|Knee/hamstring
|DNP
|Casey Sayles
|DL
|Achilles
|Limited
|Fraser Sopik
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Chris Van Zeyl
|OL
|Non-football related
|Limited
|Cedric Wilcots II
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Kyle Saxelid
|OL
|Knee
|Limited