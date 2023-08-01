Ticats’ Injury Report: WR Anthony Johnson sits out Tues.

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday against the Montreal Alouettes at Tim Hortons Field.

The Tiger-Cats began their week without defensive lineman Mason Bennett (hamstring), wide receiver Anthony Johnson (hamstring), Myles Manalo (knee), offensive lineman Tyrone Riley (knee/hamstring), linebacker Fraser Sopik (shoulder) and defensive lineman Cedric Wilcots II (non-football related).

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (leg) was injured late in the Ticats’ Week 8 win over Ottawa and is back on the six-game injured list.

The Alouettes did not practice on Tuesday and therefore do not have an injury report. They’re back on the field on Wednesday.