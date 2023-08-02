Player Grades powered by PFF: Who was the best of Week 8?

MontrealAlouettes.com
TORONTO — Week 8 is in the books and there were plenty of excellent individual performances across the league.
Dane Evans earned the highest passing grade amongst quarterbacks with a 90.2 grade. He helped the Lions to their sixth win of the season, throwing for 330 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, and averaging 10.3 yards per attempt.
Touchdown Atlantic had plenty of big performances as well, including receiver Shawn Bane Jr. who had the highest receiving grade of the week (76.9) thanks to his 10-catch, 114-yard game. His teammate and fellow pass-catcher, Tevin Jones, also made the top 10, sitting at No. 3 with a 68.1 receiving grade.
William Stanback was the best of the running backs with a 76.5 rushing grade. The Als tailback forced four missed tackles and rushed for four first downs in Montreal’s win over Calgary. AJ Ouellette was the second-best rusher of the week, earning a 72.4 rushing grade, after forcing six missed tackles and tallying two explosive runs (runs of 10+ yards).
Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Dane Evans (BC)
|10.3
|3
|78.1%
|0
|90.2
|2
|Mason Fine (SSK)
|7.7
|1
|69.2%
|3
|79.0
|3
|Chad Kelly (TOR)
|5.8
|1
|61.9%
|1
|69.9
|4
|Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)
|8.8
|1
|57.5%
|4
|64.1
|5
|Dustin Crum (OTT)
|7.1
|0
|59.1%
|1
|61.2
|6
|Cody Fajardo (MTL)
|5.5
|1
|55.2%
|0
|60.7
|7
|Taylor Cornelius (EDM)
|6.2
|2
|53.3%
|2
|41.0
|8
|Jake Maier (CGY)
|5.8
|1
|54.5%
|4
|38.9
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|Shawn Bane Jr. (SSK)
|10
|144
|46
|3
|76.9
|2
|Reggie Begelton (CGY)
|8
|102
|25
|1
|69.4
|3
|Tevin Jones (SSK)
|9
|132
|57
|4
|68.1
|4
|Kaion Julien-Grant (MTL)
|5
|71
|7
|2
|67.1
|5
|Justin Hardy (OTT)
|5
|64
|34
|1
|66.9
|6
|Dillon Mitchell (EDM)
|3
|64
|20
|1
|66.2
|7
|Tre Odoms-Dukes (CGY)
|8
|87
|31
|2
|65.6
|7
|Duke Williams (HAM)
|5
|54
|11
|2
|65.6
|9
|Alexander Hollins (BC)
|5
|94
|24
|2
|65.5
|10
|Tim White (HAM)
|4
|46
|11
|1
|65.2
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|William Stanback (MTL)
|4
|3
|4
|76.5
|2
|AJ Ouellette (TOR)
|6
|2
|3
|72.4
|3
|Taquan Mizzell Sr. (RBC)
|3
|2
|3
|70.0
|4
|Dedrick Mills (CGY)
|0
|0
|1
|69.6
|5
|Devonte Williams (OTT)
|3
|3
|3
|69.5
|6
|James Butler (HAM)
|2
|0
|0
|68.5
|7
|Andrew Harris (TOR)
|1
|2
|2
|67.1
|8
|Kevin Brown (EDM)
|2
|0
|0
|60.6
|9
|Jamal Morrow (SSK)
|1
|1
|3
|55.4
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Pier-Olivier Lestage (MTL)
|33
|0
|0.0%
|85.7
|2
|Sukh Chungh (BC)
|38
|0
|0.0%
|83.5
|3
|Brett Boyko (EDM)
|34
|1
|2.9%
|83.1
|4
|Jarell Broxton (BC)
|38
|1
|2.6%
|82.8
|5
|David Beard (HAM)
|42
|0
|0.0%
|80.9
|6
|Michael Couture (BC)
|38
|1
|2.6%
|78.0
|7
|Brandon Revenberg (HAM)
|42
|2
|4.8%
|77.6
|8
|Dino Boyd (OTT)
|42
|2
|4.8%
|76.2
|9
|Coulter Woodmansey (HAM)
|42
|0
|0.0%
|75.3
|10
|Kendrick Sartor (HAM)
|42
|0
|0.0%
|74.7
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Mustafa Johnson (MTL)
|1
|5
|4
|86.7
|2
|Folarin Orim0lade (TOR)
|1
|5
|3
|79.2
|3
|Shawn Oakman (TOR)
|1
|4
|2
|76.3
|4
|Julian Howsare (CGY)
|0
|3
|4
|75.4
|5
|Jamal Davis II (MTL)
|1
|7
|4
|72.7
|6
|Bryce Carter (OTT)
|1
|8
|7
|69.4
|7
|Jake Ceresna (EDM)
|2
|2
|0
|69.4
|8
|Casey Sayles (HAM)
|1
|4
|2
|67.1
|9
|Ted Laurent (HAM)
|0
|4
|3
|66.2
|10
|Malik Carney (HAM)
|2
|7
|5
|65.2
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage
|Receptions Allowed
|Interceptions
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Kabion Ento (MTL)
|4
|1
|1
|91.8
|2
|Garry Peters (BC)
|3
|1
|1
|87.4
|3
|DaShaun Amos (TOR)
|3
|0
|1
|85.8
|4
|Abdul Kanneh (OTT)
|3
|2
|1
|81.8
|5
|Kordell Rodgers (MTL)
|5
|2
|1
|81.0
|6
|Richard Leonard (HAM)
|3
|2
|0
|78.8
|7
|Robertson Daniel (TOR)
|6
|4
|1
|76.9
|8
|Quincy Mauger (BC)
|1
|0
|0
|76.8
|9
|Branden Dozier (CGY)
|1
|0
|0
|73.7
|10
|Alonzo Addae (OTT)
|3
|2
|1
|72.1
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Frankie Griffin (OTT)
|12
|4
|80.9
|2
|Jonathan Jones (TOR)
|12
|1
|75.3
|3
|Wynton McManis (TOR)
|13
|1
|74.9
|4
|Tyrice Beverette (MTL)
|12
|2
|73.0
|5
|Simoni Lawrence (HAM)
|13
|0
|71.5
|6
|Cameron Judge (CGY)
|22
|0
|69.9
|7
|Adarius Pickett (TOR)
|13
|0
|64.3
|8
|Titus Wall (CGY)
|20
|1
|63.8
|8
|Avery Williams (OTT)
|10
|0
|63.8
|10
|Micah Teitz (SSK)
|18
|2
|63.6
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)