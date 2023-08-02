Player Grades powered by PFF: Who was the best of Week 8?

TORONTO — Week 8 is in the books and there were plenty of excellent individual performances across the league.

Dane Evans earned the highest passing grade amongst quarterbacks with a 90.2 grade. He helped the Lions to their sixth win of the season, throwing for 330 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, and averaging 10.3 yards per attempt.

Touchdown Atlantic had plenty of big performances as well, including receiver Shawn Bane Jr. who had the highest receiving grade of the week (76.9) thanks to his 10-catch, 114-yard game. His teammate and fellow pass-catcher, Tevin Jones, also made the top 10, sitting at No. 3 with a 68.1 receiving grade.

William Stanback was the best of the running backs with a 76.5 rushing grade. The Als tailback forced four missed tackles and rushed for four first downs in Montreal’s win over Calgary. AJ Ouellette was the second-best rusher of the week, earning a 72.4 rushing grade, after forcing six missed tackles and tallying two explosive runs (runs of 10+ yards).

Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade 1 William Stanback (MTL) 4 3 4 76.5 2 AJ Ouellette (TOR) 6 2 3 72.4 3 Taquan Mizzell Sr. (RBC) 3 2 3 70.0 4 Dedrick Mills (CGY) 0 0 1 69.6 5 Devonte Williams (OTT) 3 3 3 69.5 6 James Butler (HAM) 2 0 0 68.5 7 Andrew Harris (TOR) 1 2 2 67.1 8 Kevin Brown (EDM) 2 0 0 60.6 9 Jamal Morrow (SSK) 1 1 3 55.4

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Sacks Total Pressures Generated* Hurries** PFF Pass Rush Grade 1 Mustafa Johnson (MTL) 1 5 4 86.7 2 Folarin Orim0lade (TOR) 1 5 3 79.2 3 Shawn Oakman (TOR) 1 4 2 76.3 4 Julian Howsare (CGY) 0 3 4 75.4 5 Jamal Davis II (MTL) 1 7 4 72.7 6 Bryce Carter (OTT) 1 8 7 69.4 7 Jake Ceresna (EDM) 2 2 0 69.4 8 Casey Sayles (HAM) 1 4 2 67.1 9 Ted Laurent (HAM) 0 4 3 66.2 10 Malik Carney (HAM) 2 7 5 65.2

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)