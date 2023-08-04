Maier, defence shine as Stamps halt Argos hot streak

CALGARY – Two streaks were either going to be broken or extended in the matchup between the Calgary Stampeders and the Toronto Argonauts.

Luckily for the Stampeders, they not only snapped the Argos’ winning streak and their best start since 1935, but snapped their three-game home losing streak to win 20-7 at McMahon Stadium for the first time this season.

Jake Maier, who led the league in passing yards but also interceptions coming into this game, finished the game going 22-of-24 for 149 yards as Tommylee Lewis led all receivers with nine receptions for 58 yards.

Dedrick Mills had a career-high on the ground with 137 yards on 27 carries for the Stamps while Cameron Judge led the Stamps with four tackles while Michael Griffin added a forced fumble and a fumble return.

Cam Phillips led the Argonauts with 94 yards on a touchdown on four receptions, and Robertson Daniel added 16 tackles for the Argos.

After a 23-yard return from Lewis and a drive set up at the four-yard line by Maier, Tommy Stevens scored first for the Stamps, capitalizing on down blocks on left side to open up to cap a nine-play, 42-yard drive that took over 5 minutes.

Maier went 5-of-5 on the drive for 33 yards to start, showing big promise after previous games where he struggled to get the ball in his receivers hands. Stevens’ touchdown also marked the first time in over a month the Argos have allowed points in the first quarter of a game.

But the Argos offence showed why they had won six games already this season as quarterback Chad Kelly avoided a blitz and connected with Phillips for 76 yards straight down the seam with no safety for Phillips’ first touchdown of the season and tied the game.

Calgary couldn’t find a way to get back downfield, and Javon Leake returned the ball to the Toronto 45-yard line, but the Argos themselves had to punt to the end the quarter.

After almost ten minutes of no score as each team’s defence made it hard for the opposing quarterback to generate anything downfield with near interceptions, René Paredes put the Stamps back in front with a 45-yard field goal.

But the Argos’ offence took a hit as Kelly was sidelined due to an ankle injury just before the half against the Stamps, giving Cameron Dukes the chance to make a statement for the Argos.

But Dukes was quickly sacked by Mike Moore for his sixth sack of the season, and the next play was intercepted by Jonathan Moxey in the end zone giving the ball back to Calgary.

While the Stamps couldn’t make something happen on the drive, a bobble from Leake that rolled into the end zone on a punt return allowed Michael Griffin to hustle to the ball for a touchdown as the Stampeders extended their lead at the half. Maier was 14-of-16 for 96 yards in the half, only looking to improve and keep the lead in the second half.

Cam Judge nearly intercepted Dukes to start third quarter, but the Stamps still found a way to add onto their tally as Paredes hit his 15th consecutive field goal this season to give Calgary a 20-7 lead.

Both teams showed that their defensive cores were integral to their performance, as Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund sacked Dukes halfway through the third, but Jonathan Jones answered for toronto with an 11-yard sack on Maier to start the fourth quarter.

Toronto found momentum in the fourth quarter that would have potentially brought them within single digits of the Stamps, but a turnover on downs with just under three minutes to play all but sealed the game for the Stamps, who have now won 15 of their last 16 meetings against the Argos in Calgary.

The Stamps will head to BC Place to face off against the Lions in Week 10 action at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Aug 12, while the Argos will head home to BMO Field to host the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Sunday, Aug 13 at 7:00 p.m. EDT.