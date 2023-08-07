Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 7, 2023

Elks, Bombers Injury Reports: Eugene Lewis limited on Monday

Paul Swanson/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Thursday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

In Edmonton, receiver Eugene Lewis (knee) was practicing in a limited capacity on Monday, as was defensive lineman Sam Acheampong (head) and fullback Tanner Green (hamstring).

In Winnipeg, defensive back Jamal Parker (not injury related) was a full participant on Monday, the team’s first on-field activity of the week.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Sam Acheampong DL Head Limited
Woodly Appolon LB Healthy Scratch Full Full
Emmanuel Arceneaux WR Knee Full Full
Ed Gainey DB Chest Full Full
Tanner Green FB Hamstring Limited Limited
Eugene Lewis WR Knee Limited Limited

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE Game Status
Jamal Parker DB Not Injury Related Full

 

