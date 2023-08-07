Elks, Bombers Injury Reports: Eugene Lewis limited on Monday

- News
TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Thursday night at Commonwealth Stadium.
In Edmonton, receiver Eugene Lewis (knee) was practicing in a limited capacity on Monday, as was defensive lineman Sam Acheampong (head) and fullback Tanner Green (hamstring).
In Winnipeg, defensive back Jamal Parker (not injury related) was a full participant on Monday, the team’s first on-field activity of the week.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Sam Acheampong
|DL
|Head
|–
|Limited
|Woodly Appolon
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Full
|Emmanuel Arceneaux
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Ed Gainey
|DB
|Chest
|Full
|Full
|Tanner Green
|FB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Eugene Lewis
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Jamal Parker
|DB
|Not Injury Related
|Full