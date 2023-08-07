Elks, Bombers Injury Reports: Eugene Lewis limited on Monday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have submitted their injury reports ahead of their meeting on Thursday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

In Edmonton, receiver Eugene Lewis (knee) was practicing in a limited capacity on Monday, as was defensive lineman Sam Acheampong (head) and fullback Tanner Green (hamstring).

In Winnipeg, defensive back Jamal Parker (not injury related) was a full participant on Monday, the team’s first on-field activity of the week.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Sam Acheampong DL Head – Limited Woodly Appolon LB Healthy Scratch Full Full Emmanuel Arceneaux WR Knee Full Full Ed Gainey DB Chest Full Full Tanner Green FB Hamstring Limited Limited Eugene Lewis WR Knee Limited Limited